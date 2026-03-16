MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed), a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, announced its plans to expand its branch network while continues to provide all banking services to its corporate clients with the same level of efficiency and effectiveness, ensuring to meet their needs with flexibility and security during the recent development in the region.

“Ithmaar Bank continues to operate at full capacity to serve its corporate clients,” said Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Maysan Almaskati. “The Bank has demonstrated its capability and resilience to continue providing banking services to its clients under any circumstances,” he said.

“In 2026, Ithmaar Bank aims to expand its network by opening new branches across Bahrain to ensure ease access to all its banking services,” said Almaskati. “The decision of opening new branches followed a detailed study that uncovered a growing need of the expanded corporate customer base for the Bank’s services,” said Almaskati.

“Ithmaar Bank continues to work as per the Central Bank of Bahrain’s guidance to ensure uninterrupted delivery of banking services to corporate clients through all its channels, while ensuring the safety of its operations,” said Almaskati. “This reflects the Bank’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of efficiency and best practices. We also confirm the Bank’s readiness to support all its clients and provide them with a full range of banking and financial services,” he said.

About Ithmaar Bank:

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed) (“Ithmaar Bank”) is a Bahrain-based Islamic bank that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Ithmaar Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. which is listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market.

Ithmaar Bank provides a diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the financing and investment needs institutions. Ithmaar Bank also maintains a presence in overseas markets through its subsidiary, Faysal Bank Limited (Pakistan).

www.ithmaarbank.com