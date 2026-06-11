Dubai, UAE: talabat, the leading everyday app in MENA, has launched Predict & Feast, an in-app prediction game running throughout the World Cup matches, giving customers a new way to engage with the tournament while earning meaningful rewards on the platform they use every day.

Available to talabat users, Predict & Feast lets fans predict the outcome of every match (Win, Loss, or Draw) directly inside the talabat app. Correct predictions earn goals, and once a user hits the goals’ milestone, a talabat voucher - redeemable across talabat’s 84,000 active partners - is automatically added to their account with no claims process and no delays. The experience is built on a progress bar that keeps fans tracking their journey from match to match, across the full tournament.

The World Cup represents a unique opportunity to bring billions of fans together through sport. Predict & Feast is talabat's way of meeting that moment, turning every match into an occasion to engage, order, and earn, without ever leaving the app.

The experience is accessible through a dedicated entry point in the talabat app's bottom navigation bar, with no additional downloads required. Users can track their predictions, monitor their points progress, and check past results through a built-in results tab.

Alvaro Martinez, Senior Director, Regional Marketing & Growth, talabat, said: "This occasion is an opportunity to bring people together, and food is always at the heart of those moments. Predict & Feast is our way of making every match day a little more exciting and a little more rewarding for our customers. This is talabat using its platform to connect people through food and sport."

Getting started takes seconds. Users open the talabat app, navigate to Predict & Feast, and submit their prediction for any available match before the window closes 15 minutes before kickoff. Correct predictions earn goals, and reaching a milestone automatically triggers a voucher delivered straight to the account.

Predict & Feast is available to all talabat users with at least one lifetime order on the platform. New users will be guided to place a first order before joining the game.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other everyday essentials from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over seven million monthly active customers as of December 2025. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in December 2024 successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to continuously enhance its platform, expand its ecosystem, and drive innovation. With a strong network of partners and riders, talabat connects customers to what they need, when they need it-powering everyday convenience across the region.