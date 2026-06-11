Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: BenQ Middle East, a global innovator in display and collaboration technology, has officially launched the new BenQ Board RP05 in the Middle East, an AI-ready interactive whiteboard designed to transform classrooms, lecture halls, and modern learning environments.

Building on the success of the award-winning RP04 Series, the RP05 introduces a next-generation AI-powered architecture, enhanced processing capabilities, and an integrated collaboration ecosystem that supports the evolving needs of schools, universities, and educational institutions across the region.

Powered by Android 15 and equipped with a powerful 10 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the RP05 is engineered for future-ready AI applications, enabling faster performance, lower latency, and seamless multitasking for educators and students alike.

The RP05 also introduces advanced Edge AI capabilities, enabling faster on-device AI processing, improved responsiveness, enhanced privacy, and reduced dependence on cloud-based computing for everyday classroom activities.

The new interactive whiteboard integrates intelligent AI tools directly into everyday teaching workflows, helping educators simplify lesson delivery, improve student engagement, and streamline classroom collaboration.

Key AI-powered features include:

AI-assisted whiteboarding and content enhancement

Intelligent search across lessons, presentations, and annotations

Automated transcription and lesson summaries

AI-generated visual ideation support

Multilingual collaboration and accessibility features

Industry-first 50-point Android touch capability for highly responsive multi-user interaction

Designed for modern classrooms, the RP05 eliminates the need for external PCs or OPS modules by centralizing collaboration, wireless sharing, cloud access, and AI tools into a single secure platform.

The interactive whiteboard also features built-in high-performance speakers and a multi-microphone array to support hybrid learning experiences across physical and virtual classrooms.

To support large-scale learning environments and campus-wide communication, the RP05 includes a built-in Broadcast feature, allowing administrators and educators to instantly share announcements, alerts, and important messages across connected displays within the institution.

As a native Google EDLA-certified display, the RP05 provides secure access to Google Workspace and Google Play Store applications, enabling seamless integration with widely used educational and productivity tools.

The RP05 ecosystem includes:

EZWrite for interactive teaching and dynamic lesson creation

InstaShare for seamless wireless screen sharing from any device

DMS (Device Management Solution) for centralized monitoring and remote updates

AMS (Account Management System) for secure and personalized cloud access

BenQ continues to prioritize student and educator well-being through its proprietary ClassroomCare® technologies. The RP05 interactive whiteboard features low blue light technology, Eyesafe® 3.0 certification, and BenQ’s certified germ-resistant screen surface, helping create healthier learning environments.

“Educational institutions across the Middle East are increasingly investing in AI-enabled technologies to create smarter and more collaborative learning experiences,” said Manish Bakshi. “The BenQ Board RP05 represents the next evolution of the interactive whiteboard — combining powerful AI capabilities, enterprise-grade security, and intuitive collaboration tools into a single platform designed for the future of education.”

The launch of the RP05 further strengthens BenQ’s commitment to supporting digital transformation initiatives across the GCC and wider Middle East region, particularly within K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and smart learning environments.

The BenQ Board RP05 is now available in 86-inch format, with additional 65-inch and 75-inch models expected to launch across the Middle East region soon.

About BenQ

BenQ is a globally recognized leader in display and collaboration technology, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance learning, communication, and productivity. Through advancements in AI integration, interactive displays, wireless collaboration, and eye-care technologies, BenQ continues to empower smarter classrooms and modern workplaces across the Middle East and worldwide.