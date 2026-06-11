Landmark Group’s leading value fashion brand deploys Google Cloud’s advanced generative AI to eliminate online fit friction, setting a new benchmark for omnichannel retail across the MENA region.

DUBAI, UAE — Max Fashion, one of the Middle East’s largest value fashion brands and part of the Landmark Group, announced it is using Google Cloud’s technology to launch a new personalized shopping experience using Google Cloud's Virtual Try-On API. The deployment signals a massive leap forward in the regional retail landscape, establishing Max as an early adopter of generative AI to solve ecommerce’s greatest challenge: the digital fit.

Initially launched in the UAE, the AI-driven solution completely reimagines the omnichannel customer journey. Built on Google Cloud’s robust AI infrastructure and powered by advanced generative AI vision models via the Gemini Enterprise platform, Max’s new interface delivers instant, hyper-realistic visual previews of how garments drape, fit, and move on diverse body types.

For the retail sector, this is the end of standard digital browsing and the beginning of immersive, high-conversion commerce.

Erasing the Friction Between Scrolling and Fitting

While standard ecommerce has historically struggled with high return rates and "fit uncertainty," Max's utilization of Google Cloud’s Virtual Try-On API bridges the gap between digital discovery and the physical fitting room. By scaling this high-utility, hyper-personalized service across its digital platforms, Max isn't just improving customer experience, it is fundamentally optimizing its bottom line by driving purchase confidence and long-term brand loyalty.

"The introduction of Virtual Try-On is not just an incremental update; it is a profound structural upgrade to our entire omnichannel ecosystem," said Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Max Fashion. "Artificial Intelligence represents an extraordinary commercial opportunity to make the customer experience more predictive, engaging, and personal. Partnering with Google Cloud allows us to arm our digital platforms with world class tools that drive customer retention and lifetime value. This is the definitive future of regional e-commerce, and Max is proud to lead the charge."

Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Max Fashion, said: “Fashion retail is evolving quickly, and customers today expect digital experiences that are not only convenient, but also intelligent, personal and useful. The launch of Virtual Try-On with Google Cloud is a major step forward in how we serve our customers online. It helps address real purchase barriers, particularly around fit and confidence, while allowing us to create a richer and more engaging shopping journey. At Max, our ambition is to make fashion more accessible, and this collaboration allows us to extend that promise through technology in the region.”

"Virtual Try-On fundamentally collapses the gap between our online and in-store experience,” added Bala Subramaniam, Senior Vice President & Head of Omnichannel, Max. “For the first time, a customer browsing on their phone has the same confidence as one standing in our fitting room. That is what true omnichannel means, and this is what it looks like at scale."

A Blueprint for the Future of Retail Tech

The collaboration goes far beyond software integration. It represents a unified strategy to merge physical and digital consumer touchpoints using high-fidelity AI visuals.

"Technology is at its most potent when it transforms consumer behavior and unlocks tangible business value," said Ziad Jammal, General Manager, Google Cloud UAE, Levant, and North Africa. "This collaboration demonstrates how Google Cloud’s generative AI can elevate the consumer journey far beyond standard transactions. By integrating our Virtual Try-On API, Max is disrupting the traditional retail parameters in the MENA region, proving that AI-driven personalization is no longer a luxury, it is a core business imperative for forward-thinking retailers."

With this rollout, Max and Google Cloud have established a new playbook for retail innovation in the Middle East, challenging the industry to match this new standard of consumer-centric technology.

About Max

Launched in the UAE in 2004, Max (https://www.maxfashion.com/) is the largest and most trusted value fashion brand in the Middle East, North Africa, South East Asia & India, With more than 830 stores across 16 countries and an online shopping portal across the region. Catering to the mid-market segment, Max retails its own private label clothing for women, men and children along with footwear, home and accessories. Max derives its success through its value pricing, clarity in merchandise presentation, market positioning and aggressive market penetration. Max is part of the Landmark Group, one of the largest retail conglomerates in the region (https://www.landmarkgroup.com/).

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, and headquartered in the UAE since 1990, Landmark Group has evolved into one of the region’s largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with a presence in more than 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The Group owns and operates 21 established homegrown brands across over 2,500 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet, in addition to multiple ecommerce platforms, generating over US$ 7bn in annual revenue.

Landmark Group’s sustained growth is driven by its diverse retail portfolio of homegrown brands, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries, and electronics. This include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar, and Easybuy.

Beyond retail, the Group has also diversified into leisure, fitness, and hospitality with leading concepts such as Fitness First, Citymax Hotels, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran, and Carluccio’s.

The Group’s operational excellence is supported by unparalleled logistics capabilities; most notably Omega Logistics, the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub, and Logistiq, its state-of-the-art third-party logistics provider.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value, quality, and achieving customer satisfaction throughout all touchpoints. With a workforce of over 53,500 employees, the Group continues to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW), a certification it has maintained since 2017.

For more information, visit Landmark Group’s website or follow it on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.