Dubai, UAE: ATERMES, a French leader in advanced surveillance and security solutions, today announced its high-profile participation at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, France, from June 15 to 19. Positioning itself at the forefront of the global sector, the company is leveraging this leading international platform to demonstrate how its sophisticated portfolio bridges the gap between high-velocity automation and strategic human-in-the-loop capabilities to meet modern operational challenges.

At the heart of this showcase is a robust suite of autonomous, multi-domain solutions engineered to neutralize emerging asymmetrical threats, led by the public debut of ALTORE. Federating a cluster of strategic industrial partners, ALTORE is a fully integrated counter-UAS system designed to combat the escalating threat of hostile drones. The system provides layered detection, precise identification, and decisive neutralization, offering field commanders an uncompromising, rapid-response shield against complex aerial incursions.

This advanced aerial defense framework is complemented by SURICATE, the flagship AI-driven surveillance system that has now reached full industrial manufacturing capacity. Backed by successful deliveries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, SURICATE has garnered significant international interest, with a series of high-level live field demonstrations scheduled both locally and at the ATERMES facility in France, throughout the third quarter of 2026. Rounding out this protective ecosystem is BARIER, a tactical perimeter defense solution consisting of rapidly deployable, networked border control beacons that establish continuous situational awareness in the most challenging environments.

In a strategic move to support its expanding international footprint, ATERMES is officially launching its dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) department. Drawing on decades of collaborative industrial engineering alongside tier-one defense primes as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner, this new division will provide comprehensive lifecycle support and maintenance services for deployed systems. By optimizing asset lifecycles, minimizing downtime, and delivering predictive maintenance frameworks, the department is structured to maximize long-term operational readiness for frontline forces.

ATERMES has developed a strong industrial cooperation activity, manufacturing critical systems and components for major defense industry actors as an OEM partner. This strategic business line represents a significant and growing source of revenue for the company, reflecting ATERMES’ recognized industrial expertise, manufacturing reliability, and long-standing integration capabilities within complex defense supply chains.

Artificial intelligence sits at the nucleus of the technological roadmap for ATERMES, serving as the core engine for its cognitive defense innovation. Every solution leverages advanced algorithms to automate threat detection and data synthesis, while strictly maintaining vital human flexibility for ultimate mission supervision, intervention, and flexible engagement. Rejecting off-the-shelf limitations, the company operates on a deeply collaborative, customer-centric model, embedding end-user operational realities into the research and development process to co-develop tailored architectures that excel under actual combat conditions. Bolstered by its deep-rooted domestic heritage, ATERMES is aggressively driving its international expansion, establishing deep ties across the Indian subcontinent and high-growth global defense ecosystems to equip international allies with next-generation sovereignty tools.

"Innovation loses its value without collaboration, and our presence at Eurosatory 2026 is a powerful testament to our promise to engineer intelligent, AI-forward defense systems capable of outpacing today’s fluid threat vectors," said Lionel Thomas, CEO of ATERMES. "As we scale our operations across the MEA region and the Indian subcontinent, we remain focused on empowering our international partners with the networked visibility, tactical precision, and long-term operational resilience required to navigate an increasingly complex global security landscape."

Looking forward, ATERMES remains committed to shaping the future of global defense technology by contributing to the continuous development of next-generation surveillance, protection, and networked defense capabilities. Global defense stakeholders and military professionals are invited to experience live system deep-dives and engage with senior leadership at the ATERMES pavilion during Eurosatory in Paris to explore these mission-ready technologies firsthand.

Visitors are invited to meet the ATERMES team at stand number B31, Hall 4 during Eurosatory 2026.

About ATERMES

Founded in 1989, ATERMES is a leading French company specializing in advanced high-tech solutions designed for demanding environments. With over 30 years of expertise, ATERMES has prioritized research and development to continuously enhance its capabilities across four core areas: Mechanics, Electronics, Optronics, and Software. Today, ATERMES combines its dual focus on Services and Products to deliver customized solutions for partners in the challenging defense sector, backed by a robust industrial foundation. With a strategic emphasis on the Middle East and Africa, ATERMES offers specialized solutions for border protection, critical infrastructure surveillance, and military applications, effectively addressing the security needs of governments and organizations throughout the region.



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