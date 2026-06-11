Egypt, Cairo: POPCORN (PopcornStudio.ai), a Dubai-based emerging advertising technology company, has announced the launch of its new AI-powered platform, enabling brands, agencies, and content creators to produce professional video advertisements within minutes, starting from nothing more than a product link.

The platform offers an end-to-end production experience encompassing concept development, scriptwriting, visual effects, voiceover, virtual actor selection, and lip-sync across different Arabic dialects, all without the need for a film crew, studio, or traditional production stages.

POPCORN is built on an advanced Arabic lip-sync engine designed to treat Arabic as a broad spectrum of regional dialects rather than a single unified language. This allows the platform to distinguish between distinct dialects within the same market, such as Hijazi and Najdi in Saudi Arabia, and Cairene and Sa'idi in Egypt, alongside dialects across Gulf and North African markets.

The platform currently supports a range of dialectal variations across key MENA markets, including Hijazi, Najdi, Riyadhi, and Northern Saudi dialects in Saudi Arabia; Cairene, Alexandrian, Nubian, and Sa'idi in Egypt; and Moroccan Arabic and Amazigh in North Africa, with plans to expand dialect support in the coming period.

Shady Essam, Co-Founder and CEO of POPCORN, said: "Arabic is not a single language from a marketing perspective. Every region, every city, and sometimes every community has its own way of expression. We built POPCORN to reflect this reality, to give brands video content that is closer to their audience and more precise in dialect and delivery."

Mohamed Haidar, Chief Product Officer at POPCORN, added: "Dialect accuracy was not a feature we added later, it is the engineering foundation on which the platform was built. Our goal is to make AI-generated video more realistic and more contextually relevant to local audiences."

In its first 15 days, POPCORN attracted over 2,800 users from creators, marketers, agencies, and businesses across the region. The platform currently offers more than 200 AI-powered virtual personas, developed specifically for Gulf and MENA audiences.

Through its platform, POPCORN aims to redefine how digital advertising is produced across the region, reducing production costs and accelerating execution timelines, while preserving the cultural and dialectal nuance that plays a fundamental role in the effectiveness of Arabic marketing content.

About the Founders

POPCORN was co-founded by Shady Essam, founder of DMENTA, one of the leading influencer marketing companies in the Middle East, later acquired by ArabyAds Group, and Mohamed Haidar, a digital growth and retail expert who has held senior leadership positions at Al-Shaya Group and Al-Tayer Group.

About POPCORN

POPCORN is a Dubai-registered AI advertising technology company focused on developing dialect-aware intelligent content production, AI-powered virtual creators, multilingual ad production, and e-commerce integrations for regional and global brands. Discover more at PopcornStudio.ai.