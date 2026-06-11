Dubai, UAE: Uniquely You Mental Health Center, the UAE’s first publicly neurodivergent-owned and operated mental health clinic, has officially launched in Dubai. Founded by Elaine Maichin, an American neurodivergent, CDA-licensed psychologist, a US-Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), and a licensed trauma therapist, the clinic has been established as a neurodiversity-affirming specialized mental health center, designed to support clients from ages 13 to 60+, individuals and families, across healthcare, education and workplace settings in the UAE.

The launch comes as mental wellbeing becomes a stronger priority across the UAE. Cigna Healthcare’s International Health Study 2025 found that mental wellbeing in the UAE improved to 64%, with residents ranking it above physical wellbeing as their top health priority. The center was founded to offer care recognizing that every person has unique nervous system needs, which shapes how they process, and experience the world. Its approach brings together evidence-based therapy, trauma-informed care, and cultural responsiveness practice, with a strong focus on helping clients feel understood rather than reduced to symptoms or diagnoses.

The clinic supports clients navigating emotional, relational, workplace, and life-stage challenges. Elaine observed that many individuals were keen on seeking therapy to manage anxiety, depression, trauma, self-esteem concerns, parenting pressures, grief, major transitions, and overall psychological well-being. Additionally, across the UAE’s multicultural community, people are also navigating relocation, expatriate life, loneliness, and limited support networks, not always knowing where to turn for timely care.

The launch of the clinic responds to these concerns as well as areas of mental health that remain underreported or misunderstood. Neurodiversity remains a key area, especially in how autism and ADHD can present in girls, women, adults, high-achieving professionals, and people who have spent years masking their differences.

Elaine Maichin, MSc, NCC, LPC, Psychologist (CDA) and Owner of Uniquely You Mental Health Center said: “Mental health awareness in the UAE has grown significantly, but many people still need spaces where their experiences are understood with depth, compassion, and respect. Especially, when it comes to neurodiversity, it is perceived as something that needs to be fixed or overcome, but it actually is a natural form of human diversity rather than deficits to be cured. Greater public awareness is needed around the importance of acceptance and individualized support. At Uniquely You, we are passionate about bringing neurodiversity-affirming, accessible, and genuinely responsive care into the heart of the community. We aim to help people feel seen, build practical skills, and access support that reflects who they truly are.”

Uniquely You’s range of services include, Individual Psychotherapy and Counseling Sessions, Family Therapy, Autism and ADHD Assessments, DBT Skills-Based Group Therapy, Training and Workshops, and Support Groups. These services are structured to address diverse clinical, developmental, and emotional needs across individuals, families, and groups.

The center prioritizes care that is collaborative, personalized, and guided by each individual's goals and lived experiences. It works with individuals through a structured clinical process that begins with an initial consultation focused on understanding concerns, personal history, and therapeutic goals, followed by the development of a personalised treatment plan that defines clear objectives and direction of care. Moreover, neurodiversity-affirming care supports autistic individuals and those with ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dysgraphia, and other neurotypes in developing a deeper understanding of their unique ways of thinking, learning, communicating, and experiencing the world. This approach fosters self-awareness, self-advocacy, and wellbeing while helping individuals navigate school, work, relationships, communication, sensory experiences, executive functioning, and societal expectations in ways that honor their strengths, needs, and authentic identities. This aligns with Dubai Health Authority’s AED 105 million Mental Wealth Framework, a five-year plan built around ten initiatives focused on early detection, intervention, prevention, and community support.

Uniquely You MHC has also worked with organizations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to support mental health awareness and employee well-being. The center is expected to expand its team over time, with future growth focused on adding more psychologists and increasing access to specialized services. The long-term vision is to grow Uniquely You MHC into a trusted UAE-based platform for neurodiversity-affirming mental health care, trauma-informed treatment, school collaboration, workplace wellbeing, crisis support, and community education.

To learn more about Uniquely You MHC, its services, and approach to care, visit https://uniquelyyoumentalhealthcenter.com/

About Uniquely You Mental Health Center

Uniquely You Mental Health Center is a Dubai-based neurodiversity-affirming specialized mental health clinic and the UAE’s first publicly neurodivergent-owned and operated mental health center. Founded by Elaine Maichin, MSc, NCC, LPC, the center provides evidence-based, trauma-informed, culturally responsive, and neurodiversity-affirming care for clients from ages 13 to 60+, families, organizations, schools, and healthcare providers. The clinic supports people navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, emotional regulation, neurodivergence, chronic health conditions, life transitions, workplace wellbeing, and family-related concerns, while creating a safe environment where clients feel respected, understood, and supported.