Riyadh: Wallan Trading Company has inaugurated its first showroom dedicated to Genesis Certified Pre‑Owned vehicles in Riyadh, in the presence of senior company executives and media representatives. The milestone marks a significant expansion of the luxury brand’s footprint in the Saudi market.

The launch of the new showroom comes as part of the joint strategy of Genesis and Wallan to strengthen their position in the certified pre‑owned segment and unlock new avenues for sustainable growth. This step supports the brand’s expanding customer base amid the rapid rise of the Kingdom’s luxury automotive market and the growing demand for certified vehicles that offer exceptional quality, reliability, and premium ownership experience.

Representing a major leap forward in redefining the pre‑owned vehicle concept, Genesis Wallan aims to elevate industry standards through a customer journey built on transparency, trust, and rigorous certification protocols. Every certified vehicle undergoes comprehensive multi‑point inspections and receives official manufacturer approval, ensuring the highest levels of confidence.

Spanning 340 square meters, the new showroom offers an interactive and educational environment that highlights the Genesis Certified Pre‑Owned program. Key features include a detailed demonstration of the Genesis Multi‑Point Inspection process, an information panel showcasing the use of genuine parts and official certification, a dedicated section for warranty and after‑sales services, and a comparison wall illustrating the differences between conventional used vehicles and certified pre‑owned models.

Fahad Al‑Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding Company, said: “The opening of the first dedicated showroom for certified pre‑owned Genesis vehicles marks a significant milestone for the brand in the Saudi market and reinforces our strategic partnership. It reflects our commitment to delivering a comprehensive ownership experience built on trust, quality, and transparency. Through this step, we aim to offer customers a new level of peace of mind when purchasing certified pre‑owned vehicles, in line with the expectations of luxury customers in the Kingdom.”

Mohammed Aboul Nour, Managing Director of Genesis at Wallan Trading Company, added: “The launch of this specialized showroom in Riyadh is a strategic step that enhances our service offerings and expands the range of options available to our customers. We are committed to delivering a buying experience that meets Genesis’ global standards, with vehicles that undergo rigorous inspections and official certification to ensure the highest levels of quality and reliability. This reflects our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional value and a luxurious ownership experience at every stage.”

Wallan Trading Company maintains a long‑standing strategic partnership with Genesis as the brand’s official dealer in Saudi Arabia (Central Region). Since Genesis entered the local market, Wallan has played a pivotal role in strengthening its presence through an integrated network of showrooms, service centers, and customer experience programs. Over the years, Genesis Wallan has successfully positioned the brand as one of the most prominent and fast‑growing names in the Kingdom’s luxury automotive sector, driven by a commitment to quality, innovation, and premium services that embody the brand’s global philosophy of “Quiet Luxury.”