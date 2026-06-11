Manama – Arabian Gulf University: His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University, received Her Excellency Sheikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Secretary-General of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development, to discuss prospects for joint cooperation and strengthen the partnership between the two sides in the fields of scientific research, innovation, and sustainable agricultural development.

This meeting took place within the framework of the growing relations between the Arabian Gulf University and the National Initiative for Agricultural Development, and their shared commitment to supporting national efforts aimed at developing the agricultural sector and enhancing food security through scientific research, innovation, and the utilization of academic and research expertise.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Al-Fahaid noted the university’s pride in its ongoing collaboration with the National Initiative for Agricultural Development, commending its efforts in launching and organizing the King Hamad Award for Agricultural Development, which serves as an important platform for encouraging researchers and specialists to submit high-quality studies and initiatives that contribute to the development and sustainability of the agricultural sector.

He emphasized the importance of raising awareness of the award among faculty members, researchers, and students, thereby helping to broaden participation and attract outstanding research projects.

For her part, Sheikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa expressed her hope to strengthen cooperation with the Arabian Gulf University in promoting the sixth edition of the King Hamad Award for Agricultural Development, which is being held this year under the theme “Innovation for Sustainable Development,” given its importance in supporting agricultural innovation and encouraging studies and research that contribute to achieving sustainable agricultural development and enhancing food security.

The two sides also discussed ways to develop future cooperation through the exchange of expertise and the implementation of joint research initiatives and projects, thereby strengthening the role of academic institutions in advancing agricultural and environmental development issues and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals at the national and regional levels.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties emphasized the importance of continuing joint coordination and cooperation to achieve shared interests and goals, and to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a hub supporting scientific research and innovation in the fields of agricultural development and food security.