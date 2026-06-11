This transaction marks a strategic investment designed to accelerate the platform’s long-term growth and AI ambition

Dubai, UAE: Hospitality Net, the world’s leading B2B media platform serving the global hospitality industry, has partnered with Dubai-based strategic advisory and investment firm In2 Consulting, which includes a 50% shareholding and strategic synergies.

Since its founding 30+ years ago, Hospitality Net has established a distinctive legacy as the world’s largest and among the most influential digital knowledge and media platforms for hospitality professionals. Today, it remains a global leader in its niche, connecting hotel operators, owners, developers, suppliers, technology providers, and industry stakeholders across 200 countries, while serving 500,000+ unique users each month.

The transaction marks a strategic investment designed to accelerate the platform’s long-term growth and AI ambition while preserving its independence. Hospitality Net will continue to operate under the leadership of its Founder and CEO, Henri Roelings, with strategic support from In2 Consulting’s Anne and Floor Bleeker, and a new head office established in Dubai.

“Bringing together our two great teams marks an exciting new chapter for Hospitality Net,” said Henri Roelings. “Anne and Floor bring an exceptional combination of industry expertise, global networks, and strategic vision, and together we will deliver true added value in securing Hospitality Net’s key development plans for the future.”

“This investment is rooted in our deep belief in Hospitality Net’s unique role as the industry’s global knowledge backbone. It’s already the most trusted B2B media platform in hospitality, and we see significant opportunities to expand its impact,” said Floor Bleeker.

Following the recent launch of its platform overhaul, built for AI-driven content discovery with a refreshed user experience, and foundations for regional versions in local languages, Hospitality Net is preparing to expand beyond its core media and content offering as part of its next phase of growth, reflecting a broader ambition to strengthen the platform’s role as a trusted knowledge, media, and intelligence partner for the global hotel industry. Expected to launch later this year, Hospitality Net LABS will be a dedicated space to drive these initiatives.

Anne Bleeker added: “Hospitality Net has played a vital role in connecting the industry’s knowledge and people for three decades, and our goal is to help scale its reach and relevance. Having spent all of our careers in this vibrant industry, this is a great opportunity to give back to the sector and to help build a lasting legacy for the next generation of hospitality leaders.”

About Hospitality Net

Founded in 1994 in Maastricht, the Netherlands, Hospitality Net is the #1 B2B portal for global hotel professionals and one of the longest-running independent hospitality B2B publications in the world. Hospitality Net acts as a neutral broker and publisher of hotel business information, built on a membership model for all stakeholders in the global hotel industry. Members use the platform to share and amplify content, join thought leadership initiatives, and strengthen their visibility and findability across search, AI platforms, and LLMs. With 100,000+ articles, reports, and expert commentary collected over more than 30 years, Hospitality Net offers one of the deepest knowledge bases in hospitality B2B media. It also publishes The Hotel Yearbook, one of the industry’s most cited annual reference publications. Visit www.hospitalitynet.org.

About In2 Consulting

Founded in 2010, In2 Consulting is a strategic communication, PR, and technology advisory firm specialized in hospitality and technology. Born and based in Dubai, we are experts in the Middle East with clients all over the globe.

We work with ambitious hospitality brands, hotel operators, and technology companies. From strategic communication and PR to tech advisory and investment, we bridge story and strategy to unlock scalable long-term value.

We advise hospitality operators, brands, and technology companies on corporate communication and strategic PR. Through our Tech Advisory offering, we support businesses in defining the right technology and AI strategies and aligning them with commercial outcomes. Through our Capital platform, we invest in and partner with hospitality technology start-ups and scale-ups where we can add real, hands-on value.

Media Contact

Anne Bleeker | Managing Director | In2 Consulting

E: anne@in2consulting.com