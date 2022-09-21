Abu Dhabi - Sarwa, one of the fastest growing investment platforms in the MENA region with more than 100,000 registered users, announced its partnership with Andrew Hallam - best selling personal finance author - to spread financial literacy and awareness amongst teachers in the UAE. Sarwa will distribute 8000 copies of Andrew's latest book, Balance, for free and continue to conduct financial freedom/investment workshops. This partnership will help teachers build for their future and share their knowledge within their communities.

Sarwa’s app has made the process of opening and managing an investment account easier and more convenient than ever. What's more, it offers a simple, effective solution for parents to invest money for their children's university. This could also kickstart a child's own financial independence journey.

“Access to digital financial planning and investment solutions has never been more important. At Sarwa, we're excited to offer such solutions and spread financial and investment knowledge among teachers: frontline professionals who make a difference In everyone's future. Our partnership with Andrew helps us continue to serve and empower our community," explains Mark Chahwan, CEO and co-founder of Sarwa.

"I believe personal health and financial education (in that order) are the two most important skill-sets we could learn in school. That's why I'm thrilled that Sarwa is helping educators. Teachers will do what they do best: teach what they learn," said Andrew Hallam, bestselling author of Millionaire Teacher, Millionaire Expat (3rd edition) and Balance.

Over the past few years, Sarwa has been big on free education. Alongside the free online content across its app, website and social platforms, the company hosted thousands of attendees in free workshops and webinars in the past 2 years with topics such as "Navigating market volatility" or "2021 year in review" or the ‘Simple rules of smart investing”.

About Sarwa

Sarwa is a personal finance and investment platform on a mission to help everyone put their money to work. The app offers hands-off long-term investing, as well as self-directed trade of stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies. Sarwa makes investing easy, simple, and affordable by combining proven investment strategies with smart technology that drives down cost. The company was founded by a team of financial, technology, and management experts and is backed by top regional and international stakeholders. Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) as a Category 3C entity in the ADGM. To learn more, visit www.sarwa.co.