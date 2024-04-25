The Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) announced the launch of the ‘Grow’ programme’s second iteration, designed to cultivate the next generation of Bahraini banking professionals.

This targeted initiative offers 20 university graduates the opportunity to refine their skills and gain valuable industry experience.

Selected participants will undergo a six-month programme, commencing with a two-week intensive training course at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF).

The curriculum will equip them with a comprehensive understanding of core banking functions, encompassing financial analysis, risk management, banking technology, marketing, operations, and information security. Anti-money laundering protocols will also be covered.

Beyond theoretical knowledge, the programme offers practical exposure to the dynamic banking environment. Trainees will be placed within various departments, working alongside experienced professionals and gaining hands-on experience through specialised workshops. This immersive approach aims to prepare graduates for a successful transition into the banking sector.

The ‘Grow’ programme reflects BBK’s commitment to fostering a new generation of talented bankers. By nurturing individuals with the necessary knowledge, competence, and productivity, the initiative seeks to propel the industry’s growth and progress.

“We are excited to build upon the success of the inaugural programme,” said BBK Group chief human resources and administration officer Hassaan Burshaid. “The achievements of the first cohort have solidified our dedication to investing in young Bahraini talent.”

Mr Burshaid further emphasised BBK’s role as a champion for youth empowerment. The bank’s commitment to social responsibility extends to fostering employment opportunities for Bahrainis, with a focus on attracting exceptional graduates. Through ‘Grow’, BBK aims to refine their skillsets and prepare them for leadership roles within the banking sector.

Applications for the programme open today and close on May 4. Interested graduates can find application details on the bank’s website and social media channels.