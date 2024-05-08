Guests are invited to embark on a journey of rejuvenation at this tranquil oasis that showcases a range of signature Balinese rituals, perfectly tailored to transport you to another level of bliss and relaxation

Dubai, UAE: The H Dubai is thrilled to announce the rebranding of its spa, becoming Santai Spa by Mandara, transforming the traditional spa experience into an immersive journey through the heart of Balinese culture. Located in the bustling heart of the city, this spa sanctuary introduces a unique fusion of ancient tradition and luxurious pampering tailored for complete rejuvenation. From the moment you enter this haven of tranquility, the talented therapists will guide you on a voyage of rejuvenation, leaving no stone unturned to create an ambience reminiscent of a traditional Balinese spa.

A Traditional Welcome

Every aspect of Santai Spa by Mandara has been crafted to envelop guests in an authentic Balinese atmosphere that captures all the senses. The ritual begins with a welcoming Sembah salute accompanied by a warm “Selamat Datang,” ushering guests into a world of calm, complemented by the intricate Balinese pins worn by the reception staff upon their scarfs. The unique vibe is further enriched by traditional Balinese paintings that grace the walls, the calming Balinese music, and the subtle fragrances of essential oils diffusing throughout the space.

Upon arrival, each visitor is treated to a selection of traditional welcome drinks, including Jamu, ginger tea, lemongrass tea, and various infused waters, setting the tone for the voyage of natural wellness still to come. The odyssey continues with a ritualistic Melukat cleansing ceremony, which involves a brief meditation, followed by a ceremonial water blessing aimed at purifying the mind, body, and spirit, and preparing guests for the indulgence that awaits.

Unmatched Relaxation

The spa experience deepens as guests are led to private treatment rooms for their selected sessions of authentic Balinese massage, using techniques that have been passed down through generations. Each treatment is enhanced with aromatic oils infused with natural ingredients like frangipani, ginger, or sandalwood, ensuring a deep sense of relaxation and connection to the earth. Traditional body scrubs, wraps, and baths feature natural elements such as volcanic clay, rice powder, and sea salt celebrating Bali's rich natural bounty.

Post Treatment Bliss

Post-treatment, guests can continue their journey of relaxation in the herbal steam room adorned with mint, lemongrass, and eucalyptus housed in Canang Sari flowers, followed by nourishing Balinese herbal infusions and light snacks in the relaxation area. As a parting gesture, the spa provides a farewell blessing and gifts guests with hand-made Tri Dhatu tokens and a small recipe book of homemade scrubs and facial packs to extend the wellness experience to their homes.

Guests also have the opportunity to purchase the essential oils used during their treatments, along with a selection of other authentic Balinese products, enabling them to bring a piece of Bali into their everyday lives. This curated retail collection offers everything from skincare to aromatic home fragrances, extending the spa’s serene experience well beyond the confines of their visit.

“Santai Spa by Mandara is not just about relaxation; it's a cultural journey that respects and revitalises both the tradition it originates from and the guests it serves,” said Sophie Blondel, General Manager of The H Dubai. “We invite you to immerse yourself in this meticulously crafted sanctuary where every element is a tribute to the serene and spiritual lifestyle of Bali.”

Santai Spa by Mandara is now open and accepting reservations. Guests are encouraged to book in advance to experience this unique cultural retreat in the heart of Dubai. For further details on services and reservations, visit the website.

