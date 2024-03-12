DUBAI: Sandstone Media, a trailblazing integrated communications company based in Dubai, is proud to announce its recent acquisition of the communications mandate for Indian Delights, a well-established Indian-themed restaurant based in Al Karama, Dubai.

Sandstone Media is committed to capturing the essence of the Indian Delights brand and showcasing it as a premium Indian cuisine restaurant among its target audience.

Anand Rai, Founder & Managing Partner for Sandstone Media, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership saying, "Sandstone Media is dedicated to redefining the communications landscape by seamlessly integrating traditional and digital strategies. This association is an initiative aimed at delivering innovative communication solutions to businesses in the UAE."

Gyanendra Prasad Kar, Managing Director of Indian Delights, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Sandstone Media, together, we aim to elevate Indian Delights' brand presence and strengthen its position as one of the leading Indian cuisine restaurants in Dubai."

Sandstone Media's appointment to handle the creative and production mandate for Indian Delights underscores its commitment to excellence in integrated marketing. This partnership is a testament to Sandstone Media's continued growth and success in the communications industry.

About Sandstone Media

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences.

Website: https://www.sandstonemedia.ae/