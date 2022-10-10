Muscat: The Infrastructure, Technology, Industrial and Consumer Solutions cluster of Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC (MHD-ITICS), along with partner Samsung Gulf Electronics, held a channel partner meet on October 6, at the Intercontinental Hotel, Muscat, to formally announce their association.

Attended by a very large number of dealers from all over Oman, the event saw Samsung and MHD-ITICS jointly present their plans to further grow their leadership position in the residential air conditioning and home appliances market. As the official Samsung distributor in Oman, MHD-ITICS, with their proven track record of a strong country-wide distribution network, in-depth knowledge of the consumer market, unparalleled customer service, and exceptional logistics capabilities, will work with their dealer and channel sales partners to ensure widespread distribution of Samsung air conditioners and home appliances all over the country.

Samsung took this opportunity to present to the gathered audience the range of futuristic products with efficient, energy saving and ease-of-use features built into each of them, that would be introduced into the market in the coming months.

Present at the event were Mr. Mohammed Abdallah Al-Kharusi, Chief Investment Officer, MHD-ITICS, Mr. Jayaprakash Menon, CEO, MHD-ITICS, Mr. Mohsin Talal Bahrani, Director, MHD-ITICS and Mr. Gokul Praveen, Deputy Director, Consumer Division, MHD-ITICS. The Samsung Gulf team was represented by Mr. Ashley Kocherry, Head of Marketing, Samsung Gulf, Mr. Vinu Chandy, Country Manager, Oman, Samsung Gulf and Mr. Hussain Mohammed, Samsung Product Trainer.

Mr Jayaprakash Menon, CEO, MHD-ITICS said, “Our strategic partnership with Samsung is a significant milestone for us in our mission to enhance the value we deliver to our customers. MHD-ITICS is driven by an inherent sense of responsibility and an unwavering commitment to deliver best-in-class product solutions for our customers. Our company’s core value of customer service, driven by innovative products, and contemporary technology is what lead Samsung to partner with us. This also reaffirms the belief Samsung has in the vast growth potential of Oman.”

Speaking on behalf of Samsung Gulf, Mr. Ashley Kocherry commented, “We consider Oman as one of the key strategic markets. We have partnered with MHD-ITICS due to their sales and service strengths, as well as their fantastic distribution infrastructure. Our commitment towards maintaining a strong presence in the region is evident in our partnership with MHD-ITICS.”

Carrying forward the legacy of the MHD Group's reputation and trust earned over the previous six decades of business in Oman, MHD-ITICS is strongly aligned with the diversification goals underlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.