Muscat: To strengthen and enhance air connectivity with one of the Sultanate’s favourite destinations, Oman’s value-for-money airline SalamAir has announced the introduction of a direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok, with three flights per week beginning on December 18th, 2022.

Flights from Muscat depart on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays, while return flights from Bangkok are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The route serves the high demand for leisure tourism on both sides.

Bangkok is SalamAir's second destination in Thailand. With the introduction of Bangkok, travelers have an excellent opportunity to make the most of their vacation. They may choose to book their flight to Phuket and return from Bangkok or vice versa.

The new destination in its network marks the airline’s further expansion into Southeast Asia. The route has seen strong demand for both outbound and inbound flights. For people living in Oman and those wanting to take connecting flights, it’s a convenient non-stop flight to Bangkok for a dream holiday, shopping, relaxation, or medical tourism purposes.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “Bangkok remains one of the most preferred tourist destinations for Omanis and expats. We are delighted to commence flights between Muscat and Bangkok, providing our customers with a perfect value-for-money product that allows them to be flexible, save on airfare with our competitive pricing and add services they prefer. The flights will boost tourism, economic relations and business opportunities between Oman and Thailand. The airline’s network expansion strategy is dedicated to increasingly connecting more destinations along new sectors to establish a strong pan-international presence.”.

The carrier, which operates six A320neo and four A321neo, is confident Bangkok will appeal to a broad range of leisure travellers looking to satisfy their wanderlust.

The journey between Muscat and Bangkok will take about 6 hours.

With the high demand for unique tourist destinations such as Bangkok, SalamAir looks forward to welcoming customers onboard these new flights soon. Air tickets for this route and other flights of SalamAir can be purchased on the official website of the airline www.salamair.com, mobile app, call centre, as well as accredited agencies of the air carrier.

Bangkok

Bangkok offers a variety of experiences to its tourists and travellers. One of the most cosmopolitan cities in Asia, it has plenty of beautiful attractions from both the ancient and the modern eras that surprise tourists. Also known as Krung Thep, Bangkok is the gateway to Thai warmth and hospitality. Pulsating with energy at one end and submerged in peace at the other, Bangkok combines modern and traditional culture. It is sprinkled with modern skyscrapers, authentic canals, busy markets, and high-class malls. The city has something for everyone: fantastic street food, non-stop action, and unforgettable experiences. Wat Phra Kaew, Grand Palace, Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Traimit, Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, Safari World, Jim Thompson's House, Chinatown, Lumphini Park, Bangkok National Museum and Madame Tussauds are the top places to visit in Bangkok.

Muscat

Muscat, the capital city of the Sultanate of Oman, is one of the most beautiful destinations in the region. With its incredible beaches, stunning mountains, spectacular deserts, impressive mosques, historical forts, unique museums, world-class opera, entertainment venues and picturesque locales, Muscat is a paradise for visitors. The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, with its 50m dome and phenomenal carpet that can accommodate up to 20,000 people, is a glorious piece of modern Islamic architecture. The magnificent Muttrah Souq is a traditional market over 200 years old. The intricate maze of narrow walkways inside the souq will lead you to shops that sell conventional Omani stuff like khanjars, kummahs, shawls, and frankincense, among others.

SalamAir meets the nation's growing demand for affordable travel options and aims to generate further employment and business creation opportunities in various sectors in Oman. In a short span, SalamAir has grown in its operations and expanded its reach across the region, serving customers across a cross-section of society.

SalamAir flies to domestic destinations, including Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar, Duqm, Masirah and international destinations to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sarajevo, Istanbul, Trabzon, Bursa, Kathmandu, Baku, Bangkok, Phuket, Prague, Shiraz, Tehran, Alexandria, Khartoum, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow. SalamAir flies directly from Suhar to Shiraz, Salalah and Calicut, and Trabzon and from Salalah to Calicut.

About SalamAir

SalamAir commenced its commercial operations in 2017, intending to set new standards in the aviation industry in Oman. SalamAir meets the country's increasing demand for affordable travel options and aims to generate further opportunities for employment and business creation in various Oman sectors. In five years, SalamAir has achieved growth in its operations and expanded its region's reach. SalamAir was awarded Oman’s Most Trusted Brand 2021 and The Youngest Fleet in Asia for 2021 and 2022 by Ch-Aviation. It operates six A320neo, four A321neo and one Airbus A321 freighter.