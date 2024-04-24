Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will resume flights between Clark in Pampanga and Basco in Batanes starting July 2.

PAL will be using an 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8-400 next-generation aircraft for its Clark-Basco-Clark flights.

With the flight resumption, Basco will again be just a hop away for travelers and tourists from Central and Northern Luzon.

The direct Clark-Basco-Clark service is convenient for tourists and travelers, who no longer need to go to Manila to reach Basco.

The Clark-Basco route will operate four times a week, every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flights will depart Clark International Airport at 11 a.m. and arrive in Basco at 12:35 p.m.

The Basco-Clark flights will operate on similar days, departing Basco at 1 p.m. and arriving in Clark at 2:35 p.m.

The direct service to Basco complements PAL's daily Manila-Basco flights.

At present, PAL flies daily from Clark to Cebu, thrice a week to Caticlan and four times weekly to Busuanga.

The service will also allow residents of Basco to conveniently travel and experience other attractions across the country.

PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng said he was delighted with the revival of the Clark-Basco route.

Noel Manankil, president and chief executive officer of LIPAD, said the renewed connection does not only strengthen ties between two destinations, but also underscores the importance of Basco in the growth of Clark International Airport.

LIPAD is a consortium that manages Clark International Airport.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

