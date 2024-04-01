Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Oliver Christian, Consul General of the United Kingdom in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The two parties discussed enhancing cooperation between DEWA and British organisations in the water, and renewable and clean energy sectors.

Al Tayer welcomed the UK Consul General and reviewed DEWA’s pioneering and innovative initiatives and projects to promote sustainability and a green economy, in line with its vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net-zero by 2050. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, and accelerates the pace of energy transformation into a green, circular, and sustainable economy, in line with the global transformation in the energy sector by increasing the share of clean and renewable energy.

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA is focusing its efforts on decarbonisation and promoting climate action. DEWA has set ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix. DEWA provides its services to more than 1.2 million customers in Dubai, according to the highest standards of efficiency, reliability, and availability. By the end of 2023, DEWA's installed capacity reached 15.7 GW of electricity and 495 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water. In line with its commitment to achieving Dubai’s ambitions to reach net zero by 2050, DEWA continues developing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. By the end of last year, the solar park’s production capacity reached 2,627MW. By 2030, it will reach more than 5,000MW using photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP).

Al Tayer said that in terms of benchmarking studies, last year DEWA came in the top position globally in more than 10 KPIs in its areas of work, surpassing prominent utilities in Europe and the USA in all global competitiveness indicators. DEWA recorded 2% losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks in 2023 compared to 6-7% in Europe and the USA, and 4.6% water network losses in 2023 compared to around 15% in North America. DEWA also recorded just 1.06 minutes per customer, breaking its record of 1.19 minutes per customer in 2022. This is compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union,” added Al Tayer.

HE Oliver Christian expressed his interest in cooperating with DEWA in its pioneering projects in clean and renewable energy and water. He commended the bilateral relations between the UAE and the UK. He also applauded DEWA’s tireless efforts to promote the sustainable development of Dubai.

