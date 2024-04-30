Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Rua Al Madinah Holding has signed an agreement with Hilton to open three hotels comprising of over 1600 keys at Rua Al Madinah mega-project, including Conrad Rua Al Madinah, DoubleTree by Hilton Rua Al Madinah, and Hilton Garden Inn Rua Al Madinah.

Located at the area east of Al Masjid Al Nabawai, the Prophet’s Mosque, Rua Al Madinah aims to create a distinctive modern and urban environment, underpinned by the religious and cultural significance of the Holy City of Madinah.

This agreement marks a significant milestone for Rua Al Madinah and signifies the debut of the luxury Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand in Madinah. Moreover, the agreement is set to create more than 1,100 jobs, opening doors and providing career opportunities for Saudis.

Commenting on the signing, Ahmed Al Juhani, Chief Executive Officer, Rua Al Madinah Holding, said: "We are excited to announce our agreement with Hilton, which will significantly enhance Rua Al Madinah with a suite of multi-ranged accommodations. This hotel management agreement marks a crucial step in elevating the experience of Madinah's local and international visitors. Our company strives to achieve the objectives of our project, aimed at contributing to increasing visitor capacity and delivering an unparalleled experience”.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “The signing of Rua Al Madinah properties signals a milestone in Hilton’s ongoing expansion across Saudi Arabia. The hotels will further strengthen Hilton’s footprint in the Kingdom and consolidate our presence in Madinah, catering to the thousands of visitors and pilgrims who travel through Madinah every year. As we quadruple our presence in Saudi Arabia in the coming years, we continue to work with our partners to introduce Hilton’s award-winning brands to destinations across the Kingdom.”

Hilton currently operates 19 hotels in Saudi Arabia, including Waldorf Astoria Jeddah – Qasr Al Sharq, Conrad Makkah, and Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences. Its development pipeline of more than 60 properties includes the introduction of new brands like LXR Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, and Embassy Suites by Hilton in the coming years.

It is noteworthy that Rua Al Madinah Holding has forged a series of strategic agreements within Rua Al Madinah project with world-renowned hospitality leaders. These collaborations are designed to enrich the visitor experience in Madinah by offering premier hospitality services, which align seamlessly with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to accommodate 30 million visitors.

​​​​​​About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 23 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Conrad Hotels & Resorts

Spanning five continents with a benchmark of nearly 50 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts creates a seamless connection between bold design, impactful experiences and curated contemporary art to inspire the conscientious traveler. Conrad is a place where guests are empowered to explore through intuitive service and experiences that authentically connect them with local culture. In addition to its award-winning hotel offerings, the brand also features an expanding residential portfolio combining sophisticated design, best-in-class amenities and purposeful service in sought-after destinations. Experience Conrad Hotels & Resorts by booking at conradhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Conrad Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/conradhotels, and follow the brand on Instagram and Twitter.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of over 680 hotels with more than 155,000 rooms across 56 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hilton Garden Inn

The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand provides business and leisure guests upscale, affordable accommodations and modern amenities for an experience that is simply on another level. The Hilton Garden Inn Promise affirms the brand’s goal to make each guest’s stay better and brighter. Guaranteed. With more than 1,000 hotels in 62 countries and territories around the world, the brand ensures today’s busy travelers have a bright and satisfying experience, starting with the first hello. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Garden Inn by booking at hgi.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Garden Inn at stories.hilton.com/hgi, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.