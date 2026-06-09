Bookings open today for flights aboard state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

By joining Sfeer loyalty program, guests will receive Best Offer Guarantee, exclusive benefits and rewards

Offers convenient onward connections for passengers travelling to London, Manchester and soon-to-be-announced routes across Asia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, today announced the opening of ticket sales for daily flights between Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - a key addition to its growing network. This vital route, commencing June 18, 2026, strengthens the airline's mission to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with major global and regional hubs and deliver a world-class travel and logistics experience.

Daily flights between Dubai (DXB) and Riyadh (RUH) will be operated by Riyadh Air’s new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, featuring unparalleled cabin interiors and experiences.

Flights DXB to RUH on RX0244: (All times local)

Depart DXB at 18:30

Arrive RUH at 19:20

Flights RUH to DXB on RX0243: (All times local)

Depart RUH at 14:05

Arrive DXB at 17:00

Ticket purchases can be made through the Riyadh Air App, Riyadh Air website at riyadhair.com, or through preferred travel providers and platforms. Guests are also invited to become ‘Founding Members’ of the airline’s loyalty program, Sfeer, ensuring a Best Offer Guarantee and free Wi-Fi while earning rewards from their very first flight.

Riyadh Air's new daily service connecting Dubai (DXB) and Riyadh (RUH) reinforces one of the Middle East's strongest bilateral commercial relationships. This strategically important corridor addresses the immense demand for business and leisure travel between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, further bolstering significant economic ties and offering greater connectivity and choice for travelers.

As Saudi Arabia’s capital and commercial center, Riyadh offers guests new opportunities for business engagement and access to its modern attractions, vibrant entertainment, and burgeoning economic landscape. This enhanced connectivity enables visitors to conveniently explore the distinct appeal and opportunities of both capital cities. The service also positions Riyadh as a key transport hub, offering convenient onward connections for passengers travelling from Dubai to global destinations such as London, Manchester, and soon-to-be-announced routes across Asia.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, stated, "The launch of our new service to Dubai marks another milestone in our journey to connect Riyadh to the world, and the world to Riyadh. This route has been carefully selected to serve a key market for business, and onward connections to the rest of the world, aligning with our ambition to become a global airline and a significant contributor to Vision 2030. We look forward to welcoming our guests aboard to experience our distinctive Saudi hospitality as we connect these two great cities and continue to redefine the future of air travel."

Premium Comfort and Style

Riyadh Air's new 787-9 Dreamliners offer a four-class configuration – Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy – each designed to deliver exceptional comfort and cutting-edge technology. This includes, for a truly personalized audio experience, Bluetooth audio connectivity and traditional physical audio jacks available at every seat, across all classes. Business Elite and Business share a fully flat-bed 1-2-1 layout, with AC Power USB-C and USB-A charging and immersive high-fidelity sound delivered directly into the headrests. Premium Economy's 2-3-2 layout features privacy headrest wings, additional storage, expandable surfaces, four USB-C charging points, while Economy offers 6-way adjustable headrests and two USB-C charging points in a 3-3-3 configuration. Throughout all classes, seats are ergonomically crafted with plush foam and premium fabrics for deep, restorative comfort.

The world’s most modern in-flight entertainment experience

Guests on Riyadh Air’s Dreamliners will experience one of the world's most modern in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, offering a rich selection of over 500 movies and 600 TV series from partners like، Shahid, Disney+, HBO Max, and Warner Bros., complemented by 1,000 audio albums and playlists, via Panasonic Avionics’ innovative Astrova IFE system, which delivers pioneering technology including 'mobile-first' connectivity, cinema-quality visuals, wireless listening via Bluetooth® and USB-C charging.

Signature Onboard Hospitality

Riyadh Air guests will also experience restorative Saudi-made Kayanee in-flight products, with bespoke Disney amenity kits for younger travelers, the finest in-flight dining experience, luxurious bedding by John Horsfall and a customized wellness journey that touches all five senses to ensure a peaceful flight. Guests travelling in Business Elite and Business will receive exclusive Kayanee loungewear, while Premium Economy guests will be treated to a Kayanee loungewear top, ensuring every guest arrives feeling refreshed and at ease.

Sfeer: for a generation in motion

Guests can unlock exclusive benefits by joining Riyadh Air's loyalty program, Sfeer. The name Sfeer derives from the Arabic word for "Ambassador" and the English word "sphere," embodying the generous spirit of Saudi Arabia while fostering a global community. It offers a Best Offer Guarantee, including a range of unique benefits such as a "no points expiry" policy, the ability for members to share level points with friends and family, and complimentary onboard Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity.

The program is distinguished by its blend of community engagement with gamified experiences, featuring challenges and leaderboards, and is designed to be a comprehensive digital lifestyle ecosystem that provides value to a new generation of travelers both in the air and on the ground through exclusive partnerships and events. Early Sfeer members join an elite club of ‘The Founders’, who will receive priority access to bookings on new routes, along with other benefits.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a wholly owned PIF company, is redefining global travel as a full-service global carrier based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in March 2023, Riyadh Air has committed to building a modern, efficient fleet and embracing careful sustainability practices, focusing on responsible operations and thoughtful innovation throughout every journey. Each aircraft features advanced cabin interiors, next-generation digital inflight entertainment, and seamless connectivity, ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable experience. By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations worldwide, with authentic Saudi hospitality at the heart of every flight.

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