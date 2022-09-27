Dubai, UAE - Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, will be participating at GITEX Global 2022 to be held from October 10-14 at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC). The company will spotlight its innovative suite of devices from Video Doorbells, and Indoor and Outdoor Security Cameras, as well as the company’s latest offering – Ring Alarm. Visitors can also enjoy interactive product demos, giving them the opportunity to experience the benefits of a whole-home security system.

Ring customers can secure their homes using the company’s range of devices, from DIY-installed video doorbells to battery-powered security cameras, while keeping an eye on their property whether home or away.

“Peace of mind is essential when away from home, and what better way to ensure that than giving families the ability to always be home, from wherever they are? Ring is committed to keeping homes and communities safe and connected, and we hope to change the way homeowners view security with our easy-to-use devices,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, Vice President– Emerging Markets, Ring. “GITEX is an exciting event for us to meet customers, showcase our line of products, and host demos for visitors to experience how effective and easy to use Ring’s solutions for home security are.”

At GITEX, Ring will showcase its entire range of smart home security products, including Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, an outdoor camera, hardwired for reliable protection. With advanced motion settings, 1080p video with HDR, powerful LED beams and a security siren, homeowners can secure their property, talk to anyone on their premise, and even set off the siren remotely.

In addition to Floodlight Cam, Ring will also highlight Video Doorbell 4, Spotlight Cam, Indoor Cam, and Stick Up Cam for indoor and outdoor use. These devices are all Wi-Fi enabled and equipped with HD video, motion-activated alerts, two-way talk, and night vision.

Ring Alarm, the latest addition to the Ring product line, will be on display at GITEX for visitors to experience. An easy-to-install home security system, Ring Alarm includes a Base Station, Keypad, Contact Sensor, Motion Detector and Range Extender.

“At Ring, security, privacy, and user control is foundational to achieving our mission. It motivates our teams, from design to engineering, as we continue to innovate for our customers. Technology in the home is evolving to meet changing customer needs and busy lifestyles, and we’re excited to showcase our easy-to-use, affordable solutions at GITEX this year,” added Hoda.

Company executives and experts will be available at Zabeel Hall Z3-B10 to meet with potential distributors and customers, and show visitors the full range of Ring products available, as well as how to set up and operate the devices using the Ring app.