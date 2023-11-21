In the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health and President of the Bahrain Diabetes Society, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain hosted a ceremony for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bahrain Diabetes Society (BDS) and Rotary Club of Manama to bolster its community partnership and relaunch its Diabetes Mobile Unit (DMU).

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health and President of the Bahrain Diabetes Society; Ms Renuka Nambiar Ravindran, President of Rotary Club of Manama; and Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain.

The ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Dr Jaleela bint Alsayed Jawad Hasan, Minister of Health; Her Excellency Dr Diana Abdulkarim Al Jahrami, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council (HEC) and Deputy Chairperson of the Higher Education Council Board of Trustees; Her Excellency Dr Mariam Al-Jalahma, Chief Executive Officer of National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA);; Col (Dr) Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Commander of King Hamad University Hospital;; His Excellency Dr Mohamad Abdul Wahab, Chairman of the Society of Private Hospitals; Her Excellency Dr Tasnim Atatrah, WHO Representative, Head of Office in Bahrain; members of Bahrain Diabetes Society and Rotary Club of Manama; and stakeholders.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health and President of the Bahrain Diabetes Society commented, “I extend my deepest thanks and gratitude to RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and Rotary Club of Manama, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Bahrain Diabetes Society, for their efforts and humanitarian services that have contributed significantly towards easing the healthcare challenges in Bahrain, especially in managing individuals with diabetes and obesity and we are proud that we can continue to work together as part of the Diabetes Mobile Unit team.”

As per the agreement terms, the three organisations will collaborate to promote the DMU programme, develop educational materials, coordinate school visits and train volunteers, with the ultimate goal of providing diabetes education and support to children and their families in Bahrain.

Professor Otoom commented, “RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is pleased to strengthen its long-lasting partnership with Bahrain Diabetes Society and Rotary Club of Manama to increase diabetes awareness and prevention among children. We extend our sincere thanks to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education for supporting this important initiative. As a University, we are committed to improving the health and well-being of the Bahraini community, and through the Diabetes Mobile Unit, we are confident that we will continue to play a vital role in combatting the prevalence of type 2 diabetes for the benefit of future generations.”

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain established its Diabetes Mobile Unit in 2012 in collaboration with the Bahrain Diabetes Society and the Rotary Club of Manama. The unit visits primary schools in Bahrain to teach third and fourth grade students about diabetes, healthy eating and the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle by using interactive games and activities. To date, the Mobile Diabetes Unit has educated over 5,400 children in Bahrain.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health and President of the Bahrain Diabetes Society; Professor Kathryn Strachan, Head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at RCSI Medical University of Bahrain; and Ms Ravindran, President of Rotary Club of Manama, delivered speeches about the impact of the DMU on the Bahraini community and the future of its operations.

Ms Ravindran, President of Rotary Club of Manama commented, "Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) has been promoting diabetes awareness through the Bahrain Diabetes Society for the last 12 years and with RCSI Medical University of Bahrain thereafter. It is a privilege for RCM to have provided the van to be used to support the Diabetes Mobile Unit. We are pleased to continue to support RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and BDS in our endeavour to raise awareness and prevention of type2 diabetes among school children."

Ms Danah Smith, Lecturer in Nursing and Academic Lead for the Diabetes Mobile Unit (DMU), gave a presentation on the development of the DMU, its relaunch in 2023 in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, and the presentation of the new edition of the Diabetes Mobile Unit Story Book ‘Learn with us… Move with us.’, an interactive and engaging educational resource for school students to learn about diabetes.

In collaboration with its partners, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain continues to make strides in its pursuit of providing high-quality healthcare education, promoting health and well-being and enhancing patient care for all communities.

