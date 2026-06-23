The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain was honoured to welcome a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Education of the Sultanate of Oman last week, reaffirming the strong and growing partnership between the University and the Sultanate in advancing health sciences education and healthcare leadership.

The distinguished delegation included His Excellency Dr Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shibli, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Higher Education of the Sultanate of Oman, alongside Mr Fahd bin Saeed Al-Qasabi, Director General of Scholarships, Mr Salem bin Saeed Al-Shaqsi, Head of the Coordination Department at the Office of the Undersecretary for Higher Education and Mr Abdulaziz bin Saeed AlWahaibi, Academic and Financial Officer, Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the visit, the delegation met with Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, and members of the University’s senior management team to review the progress of the partnership and explore opportunities for further collaboration in higher education and healthcare workforce development. The visit also included the viewing of the New Academic Building, currently under construction.

The discussions, built upon the momentum established by the cooperation agreement in higher education and scholarships, which supports the sponsorship of Omani students pursuing medical studies at RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, reflect a shared commitment to developing the next generation of healthcare professionals and leaders for the Sultanate of Oman.

As part of ongoing discussions regarding the future expansion of the partnership, both parties explored extending scholarship opportunities to additional health-related disciplines at RCSI Medical University of Bahrain. The proposed expansion would further support Oman’s healthcare priorities by strengthening the pipeline of highly skilled healthcare professionals equipped to meet evolving healthcare needs.

The meeting also highlighted the outstanding academic achievements and professionalism demonstrated by Omani students enrolled at the University, as well as the accomplishments of alumni, many of whom are contributing to healthcare systems within Oman and across the region.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, said: “We are delighted to welcome His Excellency Dr Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shibli and the esteemed delegation from the Sultanate of Oman to our campus. Our partnership is founded on a shared vision of advanced development in education, healthcare and human capital development. We are particularly proud of the achievements of our Omani students and graduates, whose dedication and success continue to exemplify the strength of this collaboration. We look forward to further expanding our partnership and supporting Oman’s future healthcare workforce through high-quality education across medicine and other health-related disciplines.”

His Excellency Dr Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shibli, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Higher Education of the Sultanate of Oman, commented: “The partnership between the Ministry of Education of the Sultanate of Oman and RCSI Medical University of Bahrain represents an important investment in the future of healthcare and higher education. We value the University’s commitment to education, research and community service, as well as the support provided to our students. The success of Omani students studying at RCSI Medical University of Bahrain reflects our strategic partnership, and we look forward to exploring additional opportunities for collaboration that will contribute to the continued development of Oman’s healthcare sector.”

The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the shared commitment of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and the Ministry of Education of the Sultanate of Oman to fostering academic excellence, advancing healthcare education, and creating meaningful opportunities for future generations of healthcare professionals in the Sultanate of Oman, while further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two institutions.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain

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