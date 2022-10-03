Dubai, UAE: Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced the launch of a new cloud security center in the United Arab Emirates. Located in Dubai, the facility will reduce latency for in-region traffic and offer customers faster mitigation response times against denial-of-service attacks, web application attacks, malicious bot traffic, and attacks on APIs.



It will also mitigate compliance processes involved in offshore routing.



The Dubai addition complements Radware’s existing cloud security network. Today, the network includes over 10Tbps of mitigation capacity across more than 50 security centers located around the globe.



“As part of our strategic cloud services initiative, we continue to accelerate cloud innovation to provide our customers with the highest level of cyber security services,” said Haim Zelikovsky, vice president of cloud security services for Radware. “This includes increasing the fighting capacity of our cloud infrastructure to help our customers manage the increasing complexity and sheer volume of cyberattacks with as little disruption as possible.”



According to Radware’s First Half 2022 Global Threat Analysis Report, the first six months of 2022 saw a dramatic increase in cyberattacks across the globe. The number of DDoS attacks climbed 203% and malicious web application transactions grew by 38% compared to the same period last year.



“The new site in Dubai fills a growing demand for a local security presence that can deliver rapid response times with accuracy for organizations in the public and private sector,” said Nikhil Karan Taneja, Radware’s vice president and managing director for India, the Middle East, and South Asia.



“The launch of the center underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering state-of-the-art cyber protection and scaling our capacity in a way that will benefit the whole region.”



