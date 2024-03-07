Dubai, UAE: PwC’s Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, hosted its inaugural Annual VAT conference on 2 Mar in Dubai, delivering the latest updates and insights regarding the UAE VAT laws and regulations. The one-day event, attended by 50+ tax practitioners from across UAE included insights on crucial VAT updates, practical case studies for implementation, and key information to help tax teams navigate the fast-evolving tax landscape.

Led by training experts Ali Mehdi Abbas, Head of Tax Training, together with Dalia Qarawi, Tax Manager, the conference navigated through the impact of recent UAE VAT updates together with the introduction of Federal Corporate Tax on many aspects, including restructuring, tax grouping and sale of assets between related parties. The agenda also included changes in UAE Tax procedure, voluntary disclosures, and the reverse charge mechanism. PwC guest speakers Maher ElAawar, Tax Partner, Anisa Kanji, Tax Director and Manhal Saleh, Senior Manager shared valuable industry-specific insights, demonstrating practical applications and best practices by practitioners witnessing the real-time challenges of implementation with their clients.

Highlighting PwC’s Academy commitment to equipping professionals with the expertise to navigate change effectively, Gavin Aspden, PwC Partner and Professional Development Head said “Although VAT was introduced in 2018 there have been a significant number of refinements, amendments and clarifications since launch. The implications of these on existing and prospective taxpayers, along with the introduction of corporate tax makes it critical that practitioners understand the intricacies of the evolving regulatory environment. We support our community of tax professionals by helping them continuously upskill, so they can lead the efforts to ensure their organisations are compliant, and ultimately boost the entire regional tax ecosystem”

