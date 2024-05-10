Indian shares opened higher on Friday, aided by gains in auto stocks and a post-results jump in Bharat Petroleum.

The blue-chips NSE Nifty 50 added 0.35% to 22,036 points, while and S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.4% to 72,679.28, as of 9:40 a.m. IST.

Oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd jumped 4% despite missing fourth-quarter profit estimates, as it announced an issue of bonus shares.

Auto stocks rose 0.9%, led by 2% gains in Nifty components Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp. (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



