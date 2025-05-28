British American Tobacco said on Tuesday it intends to sell a 2.3% stake in Indian consumer goods company ITC worth about $1.4 billion in a block trade deal.

BAT will remain ITC's biggest investor post disposal, with a 23.1% stake in the Indian conglomerate.

The company is selling up to 290 million shares in the deal, at a floor price of 400 Indian rupees, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The price is a 7.8% discount to the stock's closing price on Monday.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are leading the deal, the term sheet showed.

The deal is the second major block trade in India this week after IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sold a 5.7% stake in the low-cost carrier worth $1.36 billion.

BAT said it will increase its 2025 1.1 billion pounds ($1.49 billion) share buyback programme by 200 million pounds as a result of the deal, which is not expected to have any other impact on its annual outlook.

The London-listed cigarette maker had last year sold 436.9 million shares, or roughly 3.5% of ITC's outstanding shares, for about $2 billion in what was India's third-largest block deal ever.

The British firm, which has cigarette brands such as Dunhill and Lucky Strike, did not disclose any more details on Tuesday and said there was no certainty that any such transaction will proceed.

In February, it forecast 1% growth in its annual revenue primarily due to tax headwinds in Bangladesh and Australia.

($1 = 0.7401 pounds) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Prerna Bedi and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo and Stephen Coates)