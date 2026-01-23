Shares of India's Adani group ‍firms fell between ‍2% and 11% on Friday after the ​U.S. markets regulator asked a court for permission to personally ⁠email summons to founder Gautam Adani and group executive Sagar Adani over ⁠alleged fraud ‌and a $265 million bribery scheme.

The flagship company, Adani Enterprises, fell as much as 9.1% to ⁠1,890.23, its lowest since May 19, 2023. India's benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.94%.

In the most high-profile legal case in the U.S. involving ⁠an Indian conglomerate, the SEC ​has been trying to send summons to billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew ‍Sagar since last year.

India has previously refused two requests to ​serve the summons, the SEC said, according to filings.

The indictment, which was unsealed in November 2024, accused Adani group executives of being part of a scheme to pay bribes to Indian officials for buying electricity produced by Adani Green Energy, a unit of the Adani group.

Adani group has called the allegations "baseless" and said that it would seek "all ⁠possible legal recourse" to defend itself.

It ‌did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the latest filing, dated January 21.

Shares of ‌the green ⁠energy unit fell as much as 13.1% on Friday.

(Reporting by ⁠Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)