Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has highlighted the importance of using authorised websites and platforms for purchasing tickets to attend events in Dubai. With the city boasting a rich year-round events calendar, DFRE has emphasised that the general public can access up-to-date and trusted information for concerts and events through Dubai Calendar, the city’s official listings platform which is managed by DFRE.

With more than 1,200 events and festivals listed annually, the public is encouraged to check Dubai Calendar to see if an event is listed and are advised to only purchase tickets from official ticket sellers.

All event organisers require a valid ticketed event permit if they are planning to sell tickets for an event in Dubai. Any ticketing company wishing to sell tickets for Dubai-based events must also be integrated with DET’s ticketing system via Application Programming Interface (API). To become an approved event ticketing/registration company, please visit: https://www.dubaitourism.gov.ae/en/services/register-as-a-ticket-seller-api.

For more information about events taking place across Dubai, please visit www.dubaicalendar.com or download the Dubai Calendar app from the App Store or Google Play.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai Calendar

Dubai Calendar, the official listings platform for events in the city, is managed by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an entity of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). A free resource online and via a dedicated mobile app, Dubai Calendar is the city’s go-to guide that allows residents and tourists to discover all the events, festivals and experiences Dubai has to offer, from arts, culture and education to food, sports and shopping. With more than 1,200 events per year, and new listings added every week, Dubai Calendar is an all-access pass to ‘what’s on’ in Dubai. For more information about events taking place across Dubai, please visit: www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-events-calendar.

