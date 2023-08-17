Dubai. Sales Events are becoming a prominent business force within the Real Estate industry and Provident Estate are leading.

From September the 4th to the 6th, the company will hold its ninth Italian event in Venice, Italy. This roadshow will be Provident Estate's first standalone event with no developer present, which allows the company to present an extensive selection of investment opportunities under a diverse range of projects in the market.

With the continuous unpredictable global economy, Dubai has become a stable financial environment for investors. The sector is now thriving, with property transactions totaling AED 285 billion in the first half of 2023. Investors are looking for financial certainty, which Dubai provides, as there are no signs of a decrease in the economy.

Europeans are among the growing number of foreign investors entering Dubai's real estate industry. The goal of a roadshow is to inform and enlighten these prospective investors about the market and the various investment opportunities available face to face.

Since the company is holding its 9th event in Italy in 2023, there is a proven track record of success with these roadshows. In addition to Venice, Provident Estate has established a presence in Naples, Milan, Rome, Udine, Monaco, and Forte Dei Marmi. Five days are dedicated to meeting, teaching, and presenting to potential investors

“The reason why these events are obtaining this huge success is clear. We have created a model that minimizes investors’ costs while maximizing their returns; and most importantly we go meet foreign investors in person with the aim of educating them about how they can generate high ROE in a short period of time while investing with our group.” says Alessandro de Rubertis, Provident’s Italian Sales Events representative.

Provident Real Estate builds relationships. As a result, the company representative will give potential investors who seek more information and assistance two days to meet with them after each roadshow. To provide a seamless and easy experience, it is crucial for Provident Estate to walk these investors through the entire investing process.

Having presence in other nations, notably Italy, is a significant accomplishment for a real estate company in the UAE. By physically being in their country, the company can more effectively educate overseas investors about potential opportunities.

In addition to this, Provident Real Estate will also be one of the sponsors at the prestigious ‘The Mostra d’Arte Cinematografica’, at the Venice Biennale.

This widely recognised film festival has welcomed more than 800,000 guests from all around the world since it first opened its doors in 1932. Its status as one of the most significant cinema events worldwide is cemented by the fact that it is the oldest and most well-known for hosting world premieres, artistic innovation, and critical acclaim.

Participating in one of the greatest international events demonstrates Provident Estate's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry.

-Ends-

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop-shop for all things real estate.

With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate works relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home.

The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

Website: www.providentestate.com

Instagram:@providentestate

Linkedin: @providentestate

For PR inquiries, contact Charline Abi Rached, Head of Social and PR

Email: charline@providentestate.com