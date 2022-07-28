Proven 360 offers comprehensive marketing solutions for brands across varied industries to develop well rounded marketing campaigns

Dubai, UAE: – Proven Arabia, an international holding company offering diverse and innovative business solutions to companies in the Middle East, announced the launch of Proven 360°, a fully integrated marketing consultancy in Saudi Arabia. It promises innovative branding solutions through a combination of traditional marketing and technology. As the newest addition under the Proven banner, Proven 360° highlights the company’s unique position to cater to an organizations’ integrated marketing needs and is the culmination of Proven’s continued evolution and expansion of their key offerings to better support government entities, big multinationals, SMEs, and local brands.

With a flexible business model, Proven 360° offers digital solutions across several online marketing channels to create and strengthen brand awareness, accelerate lead generation, and build brand longevity and is set to build strong trust levels within their customer base in the Kingdom. It specializes in online and offline marketing, including social media management, content creation, digital marketing, website management, copywriting, brand identity, graphic design, animation, photography, and event management. The core strength lies in utilizing advanced digital tools to improve a clients’ brand presence and is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 to build a digitally led economy.

“The Middle East region has seen unprecedented digitization in the last few years, and we believe the local market has a huge potential for brands to grow. Proven 360° was launched with an aim to utilize the latest online technologies to be better equipped to help our customers achieve their marketing goals. Our dedicated marketing team can make a huge creative impact and manage our customer expectations with highly visible and quantifiable marketing opportunities that contribute to their overall growth. Our goal is to become a valued business partner for our clients and help them establish a strong brand presence, increase brand awareness and maintain brand engagement with our comprehensive digital marketing strategies,” said Zaid Al Mashari, Group CEO of Proven Arabia.

Marketing plays a significant role in strengthening a brand’s image and makes use of digital mediums to enhance, endorse and promote services. Proven 360°’s in-depth knowledge of the market enables them to audit and problem-solve while thinking out-of-the-box to help clients achieve their marketing return on investment in today’s fast paced world. It provides strategic advice and structured support to help resolve roadblocks for clients, interconnecting services with business strategies on multiple levels through market research, valuable insights, and key messaging to set the tone right from the start.

As a full-service branding and design agency, Proven 360° works with a diverse team situated across seven countries and comprises of subject matter experts to deliver comprehensive communication solutions in Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-