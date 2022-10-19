Kuwait - Pret A Manger has officially opened its first shop in Kuwait today, in partnership with Kuwait-based franchise group One PM Franchising. This marks a major milestone in the global brand’s expansion in the Middle East.

The shop is located in the heart of the capital at - Al Hamra Business Tower. The flagship shop will serve a carefully curated menu of freshly made food prepared in the shop’s on-site kitchen daily. All ingredients are seasonally fresh and locally-sourced where possible, with all food prepared and sold based on Pret’s strict ‘made today, sold today’ commitment.

To celebrate the first Pret in Kuwait Her Excellency Belinda Lewis, British Ambassador to Kuwait; Pano Christou, CEO of Pret A Manger; Eira Jarvis, Managing Director of Pret A Manger Asia; and Hamad Al-Sayer, Chairman of One PM Franchising – as well as a number of esteemed guests joined together for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Pano Christou, CEO of Pret A Manger said: “We’re excited to be opening our first shop in Kuwait with our new franchise partner, One PM. We have ambitious plans to bring our freshly made food and organic coffee to more people across the world and we’re pleased to be growing Pret’s presence in the Middle East. We’re looking forward to working more closely with the One PM team, and we can’t wait for customers to visit our shops to try our high quality and great tasting food.”

On his part, One PM Franchising Chairman, Hamad Al-Sayer spoke of the Group’s efforts to expand in the region, saying: “We are pleased to be partnering with Pret A Manger to bring this iconic and beloved chain to Kuwait, and potentially other countries within the region.”

Pret Kuwait is set to build on Pret’s long-standing commitment to help those in need and give back to its local community through the work of The Pret Foundation. The brand has partnered with refood – the first non-profit company dedicated to reducing waste in Kuwait's food and consumer goods sector – to donate unsold food on a daily basis to benefit those most in need and reduce food waste.

Opening in Kuwait continues Pret’s ambitious plan to double the size of its business in the next five years and follows recent international openings in Canada and Ireland earlier this year, with further openings in India, Spain and Portugal in the pipeline.

“The Pret brand is one with a rich legacy that promises great, quality food and a joyful experience and we can’t wait to deliver those moments of joy to the people of Kuwait,” added Al-Sayer.

