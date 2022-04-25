PowerDMARC, a leading provider of enterprise-grade DMARC services, is excited to announce its partnership with Dubai-based Channel Next, a leading cyber distribution platform. This new alliance will allow PowerDMARC to extend its full-stack email authentication suite throughout UAE, as well as allow PowerDMARC to utilize Channel Next’s proven expertise in cybersecurity and technology infrastructure to enhance its services worldwide.

“At PowerDMARC, we believe in the power of a comprehensive approach to email authentication. That's why we take such care to make sure that our service offers everything you might need to protect your online brand against fraud and abuse. We've been able to expand our reach into new markets as a result of this commitment—and now we're thrilled to be bringing our signature suite of services to UAE,” says Faisal Al Farsi, CEO of PowerDMARC.

With Channel Next as its latest DMARC MSSP partner in the Middle East, PowerDMARC aims at scaling its ongoing effort to provide companies with the most powerful email authentication solutions in the market.

"We are really excited about this partnership," says Belgin Abraham, CEO of Channel Next. "I know our clients are going to be thrilled with the expanded reach we'll now be able to offer them. With the acquisition, businesses throughout the Middle East will be able to take advantage of cutting-edge email authentication solutions, along with top-notch support from Channel Next."

About Channel Next

Channel Next is a leading cyber security solutions provider that supports IT channel partners, offering smart, trusted, and innovative technologies to help drive revenue and build better customer relationships. Channel Next empowers channel partners to stay relevant and competitive through a channel-focused approach, which will guide partners to stay up-to-date with next-generation technologies in cyber security.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC's full-stack email authentication suite provides a single-pane view of DMARC compliance, so you can quickly spot potential spoofed emails and block them from reaching customers' inboxes. The PowerDMARC platform is fully customizable and provides a centralized dashboard for managing all your email security needs with access to advanced authentication solutions like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT.

With headquarters in Delaware, US, PowerDMARC has more than 200 partners worldwide and customers from more than 130 countries including fortune 100 companies.

