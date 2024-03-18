Podeo, the leading podcast platform in the Middle East & North Africa, proudly welcomes The Mo Show onto its hosting, distribution, and monetization platform.

The Mo Show emerges as a beacon of Saudi Arabian life and culture, offering captivating insights through its intimate deep-dive interviews, hosted by Mohammed Islam.

Powered by Podeo's unique distribution network, The Mo Show now broadcasts far and wide, available on Podeo, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anghami, YouTube, imo, and wherever listeners get their podcasts.

In a strategic move last month, Podeo announced an exclusive partnership with the messaging giant imo, revolutionizing podcast distribution with instant access to over 200 million listeners, a feature exclusive to Podeo. Podeo’s recently announced partnership with Rotana also enables it to maximize audio monetization for creators and publishers.

Podeo's mission—to magnify the reach of diverse voices—echoes through The Mo Show, highlighting Saudi Arabia's evolution and triumphs. The podcast has hosted more than 100 luminary guests, such as HRH Princess Reema Bint Bandar, HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, HRH Prince Khalid Bin Al-Waleed, Anas Bukhash, Hala Kazim, and Hassan Jameel, offering listeners authentic narratives of the Kingdom's advancements and its people's inspirational journeys.

Stefano Fallaha, CEO & Founder of Podeo, said, "Our core ambition at Podeo is to bring powerful voices to the forefront of global audiences. The alignment of Mohammed's vision with ours creates a perfect harmony. We're thrilled to support The Mo Show's growth and unlock new avenues for audio monetization."

Mohammed Islam, the visionary host of The Mo Show, said, "Podeo stands unmatched in empowering creators with its distinctive reach and monetization capabilities. Their vision synchronizes with our aspirations, setting the stage for powerful growth together."

About Podeo:

Podeo is the heartbeat of podcasting in the Middle East & North Africa, reaching millions of listeners globally every month. With unique end-to-end audio products for creators, listeners, and advertisers, and a technological infrastructure that supports 50,000+ creators, Podeo is on a mission to unlock the potential of the human voice by amplifying audio content to billions of ears.