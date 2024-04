Russia's air defence systems destroyed over its territory 17 drones launched by Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Nine of the drones were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk region, three over the Kursk region, two over the Belgorod region and three over the Kaluga region, the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Lisbon; Editing by Jamie Freed)