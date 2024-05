Kyiv expects its first F-16 fighter jets to be delivered in June-July, a high-ranking Ukrainian military source said on Friday.

Ukraine has sought U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority during more than two years of war.

The source did not say who would supply the jets.

