The company will provide board-grade development management from pre-development feasibility through to commercialisation and exit.

Abu Dhabi, UAE / Sydney, Australia: PERIFA Developments Pty Ltd, the development management arm of Australia's Versatile Group, and Al Qalaa International for Development and Investment L.L.C. have executed a Strategic Cooperation and Formation Framework for the establishment of Q PERIFA.

Executives from both organizations joined the official agreement signing event in early June, formally launching the company that will provide the UAE and GCC real estate development market with a platform that has largely been missing: a single accountable governance layer, on the Investors’ side, that can take a development opportunity from strategy and feasibility through to bankable, structured project delivery.

Q PERIFA’S unique offering is an end-to-end, governance-ready entity. The company provides a single, accountable employer-side control layer that is structurally committed to outcomes, not just deliverables. Every major decision, from procurement structuring and design governance through construction oversight and board-grade reporting, flows through one platform that sits on the owner's side of the table.

Eissa Ateeq Almazrouei, Chairman, Al Qalaa International for Development and Investment L.L.C. said: "The next phase of UAE real estate development will be defined not by the scale of land holdings or the availability of capital - both are present - but by the quality of governance and delivery discipline applied to those assets. Al Qalaa has positioned itself precisely for that next phase, and Q PERIFA is how we intend to lead it.

This partnership brings together fifty years of integrated Australian delivery expertise with Abu Dhabi's most established sponsor and investors’ relationships. The result is a company capable of meeting the governance and bankability standards that sophisticated capital - local and international - now demands. This is the right platform, at the right moment, for the right market. We look forward to demonstrating what a structurally complete development management platform can achieve together."

Marco Fahd, Versatile Group’s Chaiman & CEO said: "Development management done properly is about protecting the investors’ position at every stage - from feasibility and procurement structuring through to board-grade reporting and commercialization. PERIFA has been doing this in Australia across some of the country's most complex residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use assets. Q PERIFA is how we bring that rigor, and the full depth of Versatile Group’s experience to bear in the UAE and GCC market. The quality of the opportunities Al Qalaa brings, and their depth of relationships, gives us immense confidence in what can be achieved together."

The two founding parties jointly identified a persistent structural gap in the UAE development market: large-scale land banks held by experienced UAE sponsors and landowners - with real development ambition and real capital - but without a structured, independent, investor-side management layer to take those assets from concept to bankable delivery. That gap creates risk: for owners, for lenders, and for the broader development. Q PERIFA exists to close it.

Q PERIFA represents a new benchmark for investor-side development governance in the UAE - pairing Australian delivery rigor with UAE market infrastructure, local relationships and the regulatory standing to operate at scale. As the platform progresses its pilot developments and builds its pipeline, both founding parties are aligned on what Q PERIFA was built to deliver.

For Further Information, contact:Media - Middle East: Nicole Hayde, Versatile International · Nicole.hayde@versatile-int.com

Media - Australia / Versatile Group: DEC PR on behalf of Versatile Group · versatilegroup@decpr.com.au

About Q PERIFA

Q PERIFA (full legal trade name: Q PERIFA FOR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT – L.L.C. / كيو بيرفا للتطوير والاستثمار العقاري – ذ.م.م) is a jointly established employer-side and investor-side development and investment management entity created by Al Qalaa International for Development and Investment L.L.C. and PERIFA Investment LLC, the development management member of the Versatile Group. Established in Abu Dhabi, Q PERIFA is designed to serve as the single accountable investor-side control layer across the full development lifecycle - from strategy and pre-development through feasibility, design governance, procurement structuring, construction oversight, commercialization and exit - protecting the interests of owners, investors and lenders across complex development programs.

About Al Qalaa International for Development and Investment

Al Qalaa International for Development and Investment L.L.C. (القلعة العالمية للتطوير والاستثمار ذ.م.م) is an Abu Dhabi mainland limited liability company, operating across integrated real estate development, commercial enterprise investment and technical design consultancy. Al Qalaa serves as a UAE platform, sponsor-side interface and authority-access node for development projects across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. http://www.alqalaainvestment.com

About PERIFA

PERIFA is an Australian property developer and development management company providing full-cycle development services across residential, commercial, hotel, retail and industrial assets. Part of the Versatile Group, PERIFA brings end-to-end, owner-side development management consultancy across the full development lifecycle, supported by a dedicated Dubai-based team with more than two decades of combined GCC experience. Notable flagship developments include Putney Wharf Residences and Rozelle Village. https://PERIFA.com.au

About Versatile Group

Versatile Group is a leading Australian-owned property company specializing in integrated, end-to-end project delivery. With heritage tracing back to 1974, Versatile is a vertically integrated group comprising Versatile Construction (construction), PERIFA (development), Absolute (specialist trades), Versatile International (specialist project management advisory) and Versatile Capital (finance). Led by Marco Fahd and Fabrizio Perilli, the Group has over AUD$4 billion in work in hand in Australia, an expert team of more than 300 people, and eight specialist property businesses.