Launch of ultra-luxury wellness resort marks the official start of operations at AMAALA and a milestone for the multi-asset developer and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious luxury and regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, has officially brought its second flagship destination to life. In a milestone for the Kingdom’s tourism sector, RSG has welcomed its first guests at AMAALA, an integrated wellness haven, with the opening of Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay.

This landmark launch signifies the transition of AMAALA into a live destination. Set along the pristine shoreline of Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast, the resort serves as the anchor for the destination’s ultra-luxury wellness ecosystem and sets a new global benchmark for regenerative tourism.

“The debut of our first resort at AMAALA is a moment of realization for us. By delivering this world-class asset to market on schedule, we are demonstrating that regenerative development can combine commercial ambition with meaningful environmental and social impact, while establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier global destination for luxury wellness. This is just the first chapter. We look forward to welcoming our first guests, opening more resorts, and seeing AMAALA emerge as one of the world’s most distinctive luxury wellness destinations,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.

Designed by Dubai-based U+A architects, Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA blends multi-generational luxury offerings with state-of-the-art sustainable infrastructure. Operating in strict alignment with RSG’s industry-leading regenerative tourism principles, the property is powered by 100% renewable energy and supported by advanced, zero-waste management systems designed to minimize environmental impact, while actively contributing to local conservation.

The new Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA offers a suite of world-class facilities, including:

Ultra-luxury accommodation: 202 elegantly designed guest rooms, suites, and garden villas, all with spectacular views of the Red Sea, as well as 26 ultra-exclusive branded private residential villas, ranging from 552 to over 1,000 square meters, each featuring its own private pool.

Luxury wellness and fitness: The 2,095-square-meter HYLIAA Wellness & Spa (named for the Arabic word for “elegant beauty”) is complemented by a 511-square-meter premium fitness hub where guests can engage in bespoke wellness journeys guided by international specialists, such as sound healing and beachside yoga.

Decadent gastronomy: A rich selection of six open-air dining venues includes the signature Middle Eastern coastal restaurant, MAA Social, and the cliffside ROCK BAAR jutting over a private cove.

Elite family amenities: Five resort pools, a pristine 900-meter private beach and a fully supervised “Kids for All Seasons” program is provided as well as a dedicated, high-tech teenager club.

Corporate and private events: Over 1,000 square meters of flexible, state-of-the-art event space designed to host elite executive retreats, destination weddings, and international corporate summits.

An interconnected destination ecosystem: Seamless integration into the broader Triple Bay community: guests can enjoy dedicated tours of the groundbreaking Corallium Marine Life Institute designed by Foster + Partners, as well as access to the prestigious AMAALA Yacht Club and the Marina Village’s high-end retail and dining options.

The launch of Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay represents the first of eight world-class resorts scheduled to welcome guests at the destination this year, as RSG continues to rapidly redefine the global luxury tourism landscape.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2026.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, opened in 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world toward a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

About AMAALA

AMAALA is an unparalleled ultra-luxury wellness destination on the northwestern coast of Saudi Arabia, overlooking the pristine waters of the Red Sea. Located in Triple Bay, the destination will open in 2026, featuring over 1,600 hotel rooms across nine world-class resorts, each offering state-of-the-art wellness and spa facilities for a personalized, multi-generational wellness journey. This vibrant coastal hub will also feature high-end retail, fine dining, and two iconic assets: the AMAALA Yacht Club and the Corallium Marine Life Institute.

About Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay

As the world’s leading operator of luxury hotels and resorts, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts currently manages 136 properties across 47 countries. Opening in 2026, Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay will offer an exceptional Red Sea escape defined by holistic wellbeing, immersive experiences and the highly personalized, anticipatory service that Four Seasons guests know and value around the world. Set within the breathtaking landscape of AMAALA, the resort will blend wellness, luxury and sustainability to create a transformative destination experience.

For more information on Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay, visit: press.fourseasons.com/amaalaredsea/

For more information, please contact:

Jack Williams, Director, Corporate Affairs

Mobile: +966 55 925 6816

Email: Jack.Williams@RedSeaGlobal.com