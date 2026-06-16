Abu Dhabi: In conjunction with the UAE’s Hosting of the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the first edition of Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week (ADWPW).

The event will focus primarily on the water sector, in conjunction with the 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted in partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Senegal. Scheduled to take place from 8–10 December 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the conference will contribute to reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable water solutions.

This strategic focus reflects Abu Dhabi Government’s commitment to uniting national and international efforts in support of the global water agenda and leveraging the momentum generated by the 2026 UN Water Conference to strengthen international dialogue around one of the world’s most pressing challenges. It also reflects Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s commitment to advancing collective action towards accelerating the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week will serve as a global platform bringing together decision-makers, industry leaders, experts, and innovators from around the world to showcase the latest solutions, technologies, and policies that support water sustainability and enhance water security. It will also highlight the role of advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, digital systems, and smart infrastructure in improving water management efficiency and strengthening the resilience of critical systems in the face of future challenges.

The programme will focus on exploring practical and innovative solutions to address water scarcity challenges, improve resource-use efficiency, advance water reuse, and support strategic investments and partnerships that contribute to building a more sustainable and climate-resilient water sector.

As part of the event, the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative will host a high-level international summit bringing together leading experts, innovators, and financing institutions to explore pathways for accelerating the deployment of innovative water solutions. Discussions will focus on innovative financing mechanisms, public-private partnerships, and emerging technologies, including renewable energy-powered desalination, water reuse, and the development of monitoring and early warning systems.

This inaugural edition is expected to serve as the foundation for a series of annual specialised events under Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for dialogue and innovation in the water and energy sectors, while reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainable solutions to global development challenges.

The event aligns with the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Water Strategy and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which seek to ensure the sustainability of water resources, enhance water-use efficiency, increase the reuse rate of treated wastewater, and establish a more resilient and future-ready water system.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

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