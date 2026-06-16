Informatica from Salesforce has announced a comprehensive series of strategic partnership expansions designed to empower enterprises to build, deploy, and scale trusted agentic AI workflows across their entire technology estate. The innovations span integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Snowflake, positioning Informatica as the unified data foundation for the agentic enterprise.

The announcements address a critical market reality: organizations adopting agentic AI are held back by unreliable, fragmented, and ungoverned data. With 89% of data leaders believing agent interoperability will soon be required to do business, and 89% stating that a strong data foundation is the most critical factor for successful AI adoption, enterprises need enterprise-grade data management embedded directly into their AI agent workflows.

“The organizations that win the AI race will be those that put trusted, governed data in front of their agents from day one,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels, Vice President, Ecosystems and Technology, Informatica from Salesforce. “These announcements demonstrate our unwavering commitment to being the data intelligence layer across every major cloud and data platform. We’re giving enterprises the confidence to operationalize agentic AI at scale.”

Headless Data Management as the Agent Enabler

Across all partnerships, Informatica is making its Headless Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) available through Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, a rapidly emerging interoperability framework for AI agents. This approach eliminates the need for custom integrations, allowing enterprises to invoke Informatica’s core data services metadata search, address verification, master data management, and data quality directly within agentic workflows on any cloud.

Partnership Highlights

Databricks: Agentic Enterprise Data at Scale: Informatica brings four new capabilities to Databricks, enabling joint customers to fuel Agent Bricks with governed data. The innovations include native headless IDMC integration with Databricks Agent Bricks (Private Preview, summer 2026 GA), a purpose-built Lakebase connector optimized for agentic use cases, an MDM extension for automatic publication of trusted golden records into Databricks SQL, and governance tag federation between Informatica and Databricks Unity Catalog. The result: enterprises can move trusted master data and governance metadata seamlessly into their Databricks intelligence layer, enabling production-ready agentic deployments.

Snowflake: Trusted AI With Open-Data Confidence: Informatica deepens its collaboration with Snowflake by delivering headless IDMC integration with Snowflake Cortex AI (Private Preview moving to GA summer 2026), row-level access policy management for Snowflake Tables (generally available), and metadata scanners for Snowflake Managed Iceberg Tables. These capabilities enable enterprises to build trustworthy agents on Cortex AI, enforce unified access governance across Snowflake assets, and extend governance standards to open-data architectures with confidence.

AWS: Enterprise Data for Agentic Workflows: Informatica’s MCP servers and CLAIRE Agent skills are now available in AWS Agent Registry and Amazon Quick, enabling organizations to embed governed data directly into agentic workflows on AWS. The Metadata Explorer MCP ensures agents understand sensitive classifications; the Master Data Management MCP prevents agents from acting on fragmented records; and Data Quality MCPs validate information at the point of entry. Informatica MCP Servers on Amazon Quick are generally available in U.S. regions, while CLAIRE Agent skills on AWS Agent Registry and Amazon Quick are available in global preview.

Google Cloud: Conversational Intelligence and Open Interoperability: Informatica brings two innovations to Google Cloud: CLAIRE GPT, a conversational AI assistant for enterprise data management now generally available on Google Cloud (enabling natural-language discovery, metadata enrichment, quality assessment, and governance resolution), and A2A Protocol support (Fall 2026 release) enabling CLAIRE agents to collaborate with agents across heterogeneous enterprise agent ecosystems.

Microsoft: Trusted Data for AI and Analytics at Enterprise Scale: Informatica’s headless IDMC MCP servers are now generally available in Microsoft Foundry, enabling Azure customers to integrate data management services — governance, metadata search, address verification, and data provisioning — into their AI agents. Additionally, expanded IDMC support for Microsoft Fabric brings mass ingestion and Change Data Capture for Fabric Data Warehouse, allowing enterprises to ingest billions of rows monthly and keep data synchronized while minimizing compute costs.

The Outcomes Enterprises Need

These partnerships deliver three critical capabilities for enterprise agentic success:

Metadata Context: Agents understand asset classifications, business terms, and governance policies, knowing which data is safe to act on and which is sensitive.

Unified Master Records: Agents operate on single source-of-truth data, preventing personalization and compliance failures caused by fragmented or duplicate records.

Point-of-Entry Quality: Data validation occurs immediately upon ingestion, preventing errors from propagating downstream and undermining agent accuracy.

By making these capabilities available across Databricks, Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft — the platforms enterprises are standardizing on — Informatica ensures that high-quality data management is accessible to all business personas, not just technical teams.

Availability & Support

Informatica’s MCP servers and agentic integrations are rolling out across cloud partners with varying general availability timelines from immediate availability in Microsoft Foundry and Google Cloud to preview status on AWS and summer 2026 GA for several Databricks and Snowflake capabilities. Customers can discover and activate these integrations directly within their cloud platform partner ecosystems.