In an open invitation to develop national talent and enhance the tourism experience, Qatar Tourism, through its Service Excellence Academy and in collaboration with Qatar Youth Hostels, invites community members and tourism enthusiasts to register for the Tour Guide Training Programme Series.

The initiative aims to attract local talent with a passion for tourism and equip them with the skills and knowledge to become ambassadors who share Qatar’s unique story and culture with visitors from around the world.

Designed as a continuous development pathway, the programme caters to multiple age groups and experience levels, ranging from introducing children to tourism concepts and nurturing young talent, to licensing professional tour guides and empowering experienced practitioners to mentor future generations.

This initiative aligns with the Human Development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030 and builds on the programme’s ongoing success. It marks the fourth consecutive collaboration between the two entities and includes workshops, practical training courses, and field visits delivered in partnership with Qatar Museums.

The Tour Guide Training Programme – General Licensing Module will take place from 5 July to 2 August 2026, targeting 15 to 25 citizens and residents aged 18 and above. This edition also encourages the participation of retirees and senior community members, providing an opportunity to share their deep knowledge of Qatar’s culture and tourism sector with trainees and support the development of future tour guides. Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive official tour guide licences issued by Qatar Tourism’s Licensing Department.

For younger participants, the Youth Tour Guide Training Programme will launch on 18 July 2026, targeting 15 to 25 participants aged 13–17. Participants will be recruited in collaboration with the Teen Centre at Qatar Museums, and the programme will be delivered by graduates of the Train the Trainer initiative.

Running concurrently, the second edition of the Young Tour Guide Summer Camp 2026 will take place at KidzMondo from 19 July to 27 August 2026. The camp will host six groups of 25 children aged 8–12, featuring licensed tour guides who will share their experiences through interactive activities designed to enhance early awareness of Qatar’s tourism attractions and experiences.

These programmes are supported by the Train the Trainer – Guiding the Next Generation programme, which commenced on 14 June and will run until 1 July 2026. This programme equips a select group of trainers with the skills required to train and mentor participants in the youth initiatives, ensuring a structured and sustainable transfer of knowledge.

Through this collaborative initiative, Qatar Tourism and Qatar Youth Hostels continue to strengthen the tourism talent pipeline, supporting the sector’s long-term growth while inspiring future generations to contribute to Qatar’s tourism success.

To register for the available programmes and for more information, please visit the following links:

Tour Guide Training Programme: https://docs.google.com/forms/u/4/d/e/1FAIpQLSeiIatHH4oXe8fSmGBhq8L8CodfScu1v7eDRxH2-vIYkkMleg/viewform

Youth Tour Guide Programme: https://forms.gle/Y9XGMBRhVBZGtZsP9

Young Tour Guide Programme: https://forms.gle/9NPuPYAy2hNSEUHZ8

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: +974 3392 4466 | pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

About Qatar Youth Hostels

Qatar Youth Hostels is a youth centre affiliated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth in the State of Qatar. It operates year-round to achieve its objectives and the strategic goals of the Ministry by organising various events, activities, and programmes primarily aimed at building youth capacities and harnessing their potential. Additionally, as a member of the International Youth Hostel Federation, Qatar Youth Hostels provides safe, clean, and affordable accommodation to encourage youth to discover Qatar with passion.