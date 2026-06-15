Cairo, Egypt, Gulf Egypt for Hotels and Tourism, a subsidiary of United Real Estate Company, announced the features of its ambitious future strategy, coinciding with 50 years of its strong presence in the Egyptian market. United Real Estate Company is the real estate arm of KIPCO and one of the largest real estate companies in Kuwait and the Middle East and North Africa, Invest-Gate reports.

This occasion reflects a long journey of contributing to the development of the hospitality and tourism sector in Egypt, along with a future vision based on developing tourist destinations and integrated projects that contribute to creating sustainable value and enhancing Egypt’s attractiveness as a regional and global destination for tourism and investment. This vision confirms the company’s position as a leading developer of tourist destinations and integrated projects by adopting a long-term approach based on developing sustainable assets that enrich the tourism experience.

Since its establishment in 1976, Gulf Egypt for Hotels and Tourism has succeeded in building a strong portfolio of distinguished projects and destinations, most notably the Hilton Cairo Heliopolis and the Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis. The company achieved a major milestone in the regional hospitality sector by playing a leading role in introducing the luxury Waldorf Astoria brand to Africa for the first time through its hotel in Cairo, reflecting the company’s exceptional ability to attract and cooperate with the world’s finest hotel brands.

Eng. Tarek Elshazly, CEO of Gulf Egypt for Hotels and Tourism, expressed his pride in the company’s journey, saying: “Celebrating half a century of our presence in Egypt this year is the embodiment of a long-term institutional vision through which we have succeeded in setting new standards for luxury and hospitality. We are proud to be the driving force behind tourist destinations that have become landmarks in the heart of the capital and a model for delivering exceptional experiences.”

In this context, Elshazly uses his professional experience of more than three decades in managing strategic files across different sectors to adopt a comprehensive vision in leading the company that aims to connect current market requirements with promising future opportunities, ensuring investments characterized by flexibility and sustainability. He added: “Today, we adopt a comprehensive vision that connects our rich heritage with the rapidly changing market requirements. Our strategy is not limited to developing world-class hotel facilities, but extends to creating long-term added value through our partnerships with major international brands to ensure operational standards that suit Egypt’s position as a leading global tourism destination.”

He added: “We look to the future with ambition, as we are studying the expansion of our business portfolio through integrated and mixed-use projects in strategic areas such as Cairo and Sharm El Sheikh, contributing effectively to the state’s tourism development plans and driving economic growth by creating new opportunities for work and innovation in this vital sector.”

The company’s current portfolio includes a large capacity of nearly 840 luxury hotel rooms and suites. The company also owns and operates one of the largest conference and events centers in Egypt, strengthening its position as a major player and driving force in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

The company’s assets provide a comprehensive guest experience by offering entertainment and health facilities, world-class leisure and hospitality services, supported by the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the hospitality sector to enhance operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. The company continues to strengthen its economic and social contribution by providing more than 1,200 direct and indirect job opportunities through its various hotel and tourism assets, confirming its strong commitment to creating jobs and developing local talents and competencies in the hospitality sector, in line with the state’s vision to establish Egypt as a leading regional and global destination for tourism and investment.

It is worth noting that Gulf Egypt for Hotels and Tourism includes experienced leaders and a professional team of executives with diverse backgrounds in hospitality, real estate development, investment, operations, finance, and governance, ensuring the delivery of exceptional guest experiences according to the highest international standards, while guaranteeing sustainable added value and strengthening Egypt’s position on the global tourism map.