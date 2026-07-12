Cairo, Egypt – Reflecting growing confidence in Egypt’s next-generation cities and increasing demand for integrated urban destinations, PARAGON | ADEER announced the complete sellout of The Nexus Phase, the first phase of Sumou Boulevard, within just 48 hours of its official launch, generating total sales of EGP 7 billion.

The Nexus Phase featured residential offerings ranging from studios to four-bedroom units, with areas starting from 31 sqm up to 238 sqm, alongside office and loft office spaces ranging from 64 sqm to 9,000 sqm. The breadth of offerings attracted strong interest from buyers seeking integrated lifestyle and investment opportunities within one of East Cairo’s most promising growth corridors.

PARAGON | ADEER released additional buildings under Financial Hub in response to strong market demand following the initial sellout, which sold out completely within hours, reflecting sustained demand for the project and the market's confidence in its future value. The newly launched inventory was fully sold within hours, reflecting sustained demand for the project and confidence in its long-term value. The results reinforce Sumou Boulevard’s positioning as a fully integrated mixed-use destination, extending beyond traditional real estate offerings.

Commenting on the achievement, Eng. Bedeir Rizk, Chief Executive Officer of PARAGON | ADEER, said: “The remarkable response to The Nexus Phase reflects a broader shift in market demand toward integrated destinations that offer more than traditional real estate products. Today’s buyers are seeking environments that bring together living, business, innovation, and community in one connected ecosystem. The complete sellout of the phase within 48 hours, followed by the rapid absorption of additional inventory released under Financial Hub, validates our vision for Sumou Boulevard and reinforces our confidence in the future of Egypt's emerging urban centers.”

He added: “The response also reflects the trust investors place in our long-term commitment to delivering value-driven developments. We remain committed to delivering a destination that contributes to this broader transformation while creating lasting value for our clients, partners, and investors.”

Omar Nasser, Chief Sales Officer of PARAGON | ADEER, commented: “The speed of the sellout is a strong indicator of the depth of demand we are seeing across multiple buyer segments. Interest came from both end-users and investors who recognize the value of mixed-use developments in strategically located growth areas. The immediate success of the additional buildings released under Financial Hub demonstrates not only the attractiveness of the project itself, but also the increasing maturity of the market and the growing preference for destinations that offer integrated residential, commercial, and business experiences.”

With demand continuing to outpace initial supply, the launch of The Nexus Phase reflects strong market confidence in PARAGON | ADEER's vision for Sumou Boulevard and its long-term value proposition. The exceptional response also serves as an early testament to the success of the Egyptian-Saudi partnership behind the project, highlighting the growing potential of regional investment collaborations in delivering transformative developments that contribute to the future growth of Egypt's emerging urban centers.

About PARAGON | ADEER

PARAGON | ADEER is a strategic partnership that brings together Saudi Arabia and Egypt through a shared vision for the future of urban development. It unites Adeer International, the investment arm of Sumou Holding, with Egypt’s Paragon Developments, forming an alliance built on strong regional investment and deep local expertise.

At its core, PARAGON | ADEER will redefine how cities are imagined and experienced, moving beyond traditional real estate to create fully integrated environments where culture, innovation, and wellbeing coexist. Through its developments, the partnership will shape a new generation of urban destinations rooted in connection, long-term value, and a vision for more thoughtful, future-ready living.

PARAGON | ADEER will reflect the power of cross-border collaboration, demonstrating how shared ambition can unlock new possibilities and set new benchmarks for urban life across the region.