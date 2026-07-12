Muscat: Sohar International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) to become the Title Sponsor of the fourth edition of Sports Spark 2026. The MoU was signed at OCEC by Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Wealth Management Officer at Sohar International, and Eng. Said Al Shanfari, Chief Executive Officer of OCEC, on behalf of their respective organizations. Starting from 14 July to 15 August 2026, the event will transform three fully air-conditioned exhibition halls at OCEC into a vibrant indoor destination, bringing together sports, entertainment, and family-focused experiences throughout the summer season. Through this sponsorship, Sohar International reinforces its commitment to supporting initiatives that enrich communities, promote wellbeing, and encourage active lifestyles.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Wealth Management Officer at Sohar International, said, "Sports have the power to unite people in ways that go beyond competition. They build discipline, confidence, teamwork, and a sense of shared belonging, all of which are essential to a progressive society. Our continued association with Sports Spark across consecutive editions reflects Sohar International's belief in supporting platforms that translate these values into meaningful public experiences. As a bank rooted in Oman's growth story, we recognize that progress is shaped not only by economic opportunity, but also by the spaces that encourage people to connect, participate and lead healthier, more engaged lives. Through this partnership, we are proud to support an initiative that makes sport more accessible to communities, creating an environment shaped by purpose and energy."

Eng. Said Al Shanfari, CEO of OCEC, added: "We are delighted to host the fourth edition of Sports Spark, which has become one of the Centre's flagship community events. The expansion of the event from two exhibition halls to three reflects its continued growth and increasing popularity. In collaboration with Sohar International, our teams have worked diligently to ensure that all the necessary resources and capabilities are in place to deliver a seamless and exceptional experience for all participants and visitors."

As part of the MoU, Sohar International’s role extends across the build-up and presentation of Sports Spark 2026, reflecting the bank’s commitment to supporting the event not only as a sponsor, but as an active partner in shaping a well-curated community platform. In line with this engagement, representatives from Sohar International conducted a site visit to OCEC to review preparations, engage with the organizing teams, and document the behind-the-scenes momentum taking shape ahead of the official launch. Athletes, families, sports enthusiasts, clubs, and members of the wider community are now invited to register and be part of Sports Spark 2026 through the official website: www.sportsparkoman.com

Beyond its public appeal, Sohar International’s partnership with OCEC supports the growing role of integrated events in strengthening Oman’s positioning as a destination for high-quality, multi-dimensional experiences. By aligning with a platform that combines world-class venue infrastructure, sports programming, entertainment, and public participation, the bank is contributing to Muscat’s broader events landscape and reinforcing the importance of partnerships that create value beyond the event's duration.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management. The bank also provides Islamic banking services through Sohar Islamic, which offers innovative financial and financing solutions fully compliant with the principles of Sharia, effectively meeting the aspirations and needs of both retail and corporate customers. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om