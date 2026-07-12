SAL Logistics Services, the national leader in cargo handling, logistics solutions, and supply chain management in the Kingdom, through its Ground Handling Division, signed a strategic agreement with SF Airlines, one of China’s leading air cargo carriers and a subsidiary of SF Express, which operates a global network of more than 130 stations. The agreement aims to provide integrated operational solutions, including ground handling and air cargo services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This agreement comes as part of SAL’s strategy to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its services and elevate the quality of its operational performance, contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for trade, transport, and logistics.

The agreement brings together SAL’s extensive expertise in ground handling and air cargo services with SF Airlines’ operations in the Kingdom, ensuring seamless operations while enhancing operational efficiency and service quality.

Under the agreement, SAL will provide integrated operational services, including air cargo handling, aircraft loading and offloading, in addition to a range of related operational services for operated flights. The agreement is an extension of SAL’s efforts to expand its integrated service portfolio in the air cargo ground handling sector.

The agreement also reaffirms SAL’s commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading global carriers and enhancing operational excellence across its services, supporting the role of the air cargo sector in enabling trade movement and supply chains, and contributing to strengthening the Kingdom’s competitiveness at both regional and global levels.