Cairo: Valu, a leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced the launch of its new loyalty program, the first instant cashback loyalty program for payments in Egypt. The program introduces a fundamentally new approach to customer rewards by granting cashback instantly upon transaction completion, eliminating the need for traditional point accumulation systems or delayed settlement periods.

Designed to reward customers for their everyday spending and recurring engagement across Valu’s ecosystem, the program enables users to earn cashback on every eligible financed transaction and redeem it seamlessly in cash, through topping up the Valu prepaid card. Unlike conventional loyalty programs that require customers to accumulate points over time before unlocking value, Valu’s new loyalty proposition delivers immediate benefits with every transaction. Customers receive instant cashback notifications following any transaction using their Valu limit, allowing them to track and utilize their rewards in real time.

The loyalty program will be available across key Valu products and services, including merchant business, prepaid card limit top-ups, Sha2labaz, and Shop’IT in-app checkout purchases, creating a unified rewards experience across the company’s growing ecosystem.

Customers completing interest-bearing transactions will receive instant cashback percentages from their financed amount.

Additionally, promotional transactions, including zero-interest financing plans, Spark’IT, cashback and discount campaigns, will remain eligible for loyalty rewards, granting customers additional cashback as well.

Cashback earned through the program will remain valid for one year from the transaction date, providing customers with flexibility and convenience in utilizing their rewards.

Commenting on the launch, Omar Abdelhady, Chief Growth & Product Officer at Valu, said: "At Valu, we are reshaping financial experiences by delivering simple, transparent rewards with immediate value. With Egypt’s first instant cashback loyalty program for payments, customers benefit from every eligible transaction instantly without waiting, collecting points, or navigating complex redemption processes. This launch reflects our commitment to a more engaging financial ecosystem and to rewarding customers seamlessly across the Valu ecosystem."

The launch further reinforces Valu’s commitment to enhancing customer engagement through innovative financial solutions that deliver greater flexibility, convenience, and value, while supporting the continued evolution of digital payments and consumer finance in Egypt.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 9,000 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Most recently, Valu has launched its services in Jordan in May 2026 under a Specialized Finance license, after receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), offering consumers convenient financing solutions.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Head of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.