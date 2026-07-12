A high-level delegation from Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) conducted an official visit to Munich as part of the efforts to strengthen the growing partnership between the UAE and Germany in the fields of education and industrial innovation. The delegation, led by His Excellency Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, held a series of meetings and discussions to expand the academic and scientific research collaboration with the Bavarian University of Business and Technology, while strengthening partnerships with German academic, economic, and industrial institutions in the fields of smart learning, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and business incubators.

The delegation also included Dr Fahad Alsaadi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Professor Dr Ahmed Ankit, Dean of Scientific Research and Doctoral Studies; and Dr Shaima Al Harmoodi, Associate Professor, School of Business and Quality Management.

During the visit, H.E. Dr Mansoor Al Awar delivered an introductory presentation on HBMSU’s strategy and academic programs, highlighting the University’s approach to adopting advanced smart learning methodologies and its efforts to align academic and practical aspects to enhance learners’ preparedness for the evolving requirements of the future market.

The delegation held a series of strategic meetings with the Bavarian University of Business and Technology and the representatives of the Bavarian Industry Association. The discussions centred on the exchange of expertise in smart learning, scientific research, and business incubation, in line with future labour market requirements. They also explored modern educational models, mechanisms for collaboration with industry, and opportunities to launch joint research projects.

H.E. Dr Ahmed Albanna, Ambassador and Member of the Board of Directors of the German- Arab Friendship Association, also attended the meetings and reaffirmed his support for strengthening academic and economic cooperation between the UAE and Germany. He also commended the partnership between HBMSU and the Bavarian University of Business and Technology, describing it as an important platform for promoting knowledge exchange, innovation, and talent development between the two countries.

In line with the visit, HBMSU and the Bavarian University of Business and Technology presented their institutional strategies and areas of excellence, emphasising shared strengths in smart learning, innovation and partnership with industrial sector. The visit concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties to build a framework for future collaboration.

H.E. Dr Mansoor Al Awar said: “International collaborations are now a strategic imperative for building an educational ecosystem capable of keeping pace with the accelerating economic and technological transformations. Our visit embodies HBMSU’s dedication to reinforcing partnerships with leading academic and industrial institutions, supporting the development of educational models that address the evolving needs of the economy and job market and prepare individuals capable of leading the future.”

H.E. added: “Emerging technologies and AI are redefining the future of education, work and the economy, which urges universities to create more flexible educational models, improve applied scientific research, and build effective partnerships with the industrial sector. Our active collaboration with German institutions creates a significant pathway for knowledge exchange, competency development, and innovation support, while strengthening the strategic relations between the UAE and Germany.”

Dr. Shaima Al Harmoodi said: “This visit offered a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise with our partners in Germany and understand their best practices in the areas of innovation, business incubation, and university-industry collaboration. Our discussions opened new horizons of opportunities for launching joint initiatives in scientific research, supporting start-ups, and building an educational ecosystem closely aligned with the demands of the economy and the labour market. We strongly believe that reinforcing international cooperation and knowledge transfer are key pillars for preparing cadres capable of driving innovation and converting ideas into solutions with sustainable economic and societal impact.”

The visit further included meetings with various German economic figures, as well as officials from the Bavarian Industry Association, to explore economic cooperation opportunities and to bolster partnerships between higher education institutions, the business sector and scientific research, to foster innovation and contribute to the development of practical solutions that respond to the needs of the knowledge-based economy.

This visit underscores HBMSU's commitment to expanding its global network of partnerships and strengthening collaboration with leading academic and industrial institutions, supporting the UAE's vision for innovation, talent development, and global competitiveness. It also lays the foundation for sustainable partnerships that advance an integrated educational ecosystem connecting academia, industry, and emerging technologies.

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