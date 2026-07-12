Kuadra, a MENA-based construction-tech company that provides AI adoption and workflow automation services, is preparing to launch the industry's first unified AI-powered platform to manage the entire project lifecycle for contracting companies, in a move aimed at accelerating digital transformation in one of Egypt's largest economic sectors.

Ahmed Salem, Founder and CEO of Kuadra, said that the platform will automate core procurement and project management functions, enabling contractors to analyze tender documents, extract technical specifications, allocate work packages to suppliers and subcontractors, and evaluate bids through a single AI-powered platform. The system is designed to shorten procurement cycles, improve efficiency, and support faster decision-making.

Salem added that the construction sector is one of the largest contributors to Egypt's GDP, yet remains among the least digitally advanced industries despite generating and processing vast amounts of technical documentation and project data that are well suited to AI applications.

He noted that contractors typically rely on specialized teams to manually review tender documents—often running to hundreds of pages—to identify technical specifications and project requirements. The process can take days or even weeks, delaying bid preparation and decision-making while increasing operation costs.

Salem further explained that Kuadra's AI platform automates the entire tender review process by analyzing project documents, extracting technical specifications, and generating structured executive summaries within hours instead of days.

The summaries capture key project details—including material specifications, dimensions, brands, and country of origin—helping contractors accelerate procurement, improve bid accuracy, make more informed decisions, and minimize human error.

He disclosed that the company's goal is to augment, rather than replace, engineers. By embedding the expertise of experienced professionals into AI-powered workflows, the platform enables younger engineers to complete technical tasks faster and more accurately, allowing them to devote more time to engineering analysis, design, and innovation instead of repetitive administrative work.

Salem pointed out that Kuadra was founded in 2025 to bridge technology gap in construction industry, bringing together a founding team with expertise in artificial intelligence, business development, and operations to deliver AI solutions tailored to the sector's complex workflows.

Kuadra’s CEO said that the company plans to expand its technology into the oil and gas sector, where procurement processes, technical documentation, and supply chain operations closely resemble those of the construction industry.

Kuadra is also in advanced discussions to establish a strategic partnership with one of Egypt's five largest construction companies, a step that would significantly broaden the deployment of its AI platform.

Salem stated that Kuadra is promoting the adoption of artificial intelligence across the construction industry by delivering training programs for engineering firms and professionals on the effective use of AI tools, with the aim of improving productivity and raising engineering standards across the sector.

He also revealed that the company recently closed a funding round led by Edafa Venture following its participation in GITEX, describing the investor as a strategic partner that will support Kuadra's commercial growth and technology development, rather than serving solely as a source of capital.

Salem concluded that Kuadra aims to develop a fully integrated digital platform that will become the technological backbone of construction companies. By enabling faster, data-driven decision-making, lowering operating costs, and streamlining project execution, the platform is designed to enhance the competitiveness of Egypt's construction industry as it embraces digital transformation.