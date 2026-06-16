Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Massive Media: BHM Capital announced the successful activation of its integration with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Managed Services (AMS) framework, enabling faster, more secure digital services for investors while strengthening operational connectivity across the UAE capital markets ecosystem. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing digital transformation journey and its commitment to delivering enhanced, secure, and efficient services to investors.

The activation follows the strategic agreement previously signed between BHM Capital and ADX, which included the launch of the Certified Cash Transfer (CCT) service through ADX’s managed services environment. The integration enables faster and more secure transaction processing, improved operational connectivity, and streamlined service delivery through a robust API-based infrastructure, allowing clients to benefit from a more seamless and efficient digital experience.

By leveraging ADX Managed Services, BHM Capital strengthens its ability to provide clients with a seamless digital experience while enhancing operational efficiency, security, and scalability across its brokerage and investment services. The integration also supports improved service reliability and lays the foundation for the introduction of future digital capabilities and investor-focused solutions.

The implementation forms part of BHM Capital’s broader strategy to continue investing in technology-driven financial solutions that support innovation, improve client experiences, and contribute to the UAE’s vision of developing a modern, digitally connected, and globally competitive capital markets ecosystem.

Commenting on the activation, Mr. Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), said: “Expanding our services is a fundamental pillar of our role as an exchange to drive market efficiency and transparency. The ADX Managed Services is designed to resolve the challenges of fragmented service support faced by investors. By integrating the key ADX services directly into their platforms, financial institutions and brokers can better support their investors in investment-related actions and decisions, such as efficiently transferring money, swiftly opening new accounts, streamlining processes, and shortening wait times. We look forward to more banks and brokerage firms partnering with us to make investing simpler, faster, and more accessible for their clients and investors.”

Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, added: “The successful activation of our integration with ADX Managed Services represents an important step in our ongoing commitment to innovation and operational excellence. By strengthening our technological infrastructure and enhancing connectivity with key market platforms, we are able to deliver faster, more secure, and more efficient services to our clients.

The activation of the Certified Cash Transfer service further enhances the speed and efficiency of investor transactions, reinforcing our commitment to providing a seamless digital experience.

This milestone reinforces our long-term vision of providing future-ready financial solutions that support investors and contribute to the continued growth of the UAE’s capital markets.”

The activation supports ADX’s broader digital transformation agenda by enabling market participants to benefit from centralized, secure, and scalable infrastructure services. It also strengthens operational resilience, enhances cybersecurity standards, and simplifies connectivity across the capital markets ecosystem.

For BHM Capital, the integration represents another milestone in its technology-driven growth strategy, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution committed to innovation, operational excellence, and the continuous enhancement of investor services in the UAE.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

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