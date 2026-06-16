Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Censys, the authority for Internet intelligence and insights, today announced a partnership with EVAD to expand availability of the Censys Platform across the Middle East and Africa.

Through the partnership, organizations in key regional markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, will be able to access Censys through EVAD’s established partner ecosystem, regional technical expertise, and in-market commercial support. EVAD will support customers and partners from evaluation through deployment, helping security teams adopt Internet intelligence as a foundation for stronger exposure management and security operations.

The Censys Platform brings Censys’ Internet intelligence into the security tools and workflows teams already use, enriching SOC operations with the data needed to triage, investigate, hunt, and defend more effectively. By providing continuously updated intelligence on Internet infrastructure, exposures, and threat context, Censys helps security teams make faster, better-informed decisions across detection, investigation, and response. For organizations across MEA, this capability is becoming increasingly important as digital environments expand across cloud environments, subsidiaries, third parties, remote services, and critical systems.

“Organizations across the Middle East and Africa are investing heavily in digital infrastructure, but many security teams still lack the external Internet intelligence needed to make fast, accurate decisions during security operations,” said Meriam ElOuazzani, Vice President, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Censys. “Censys Platform helps close that gap by enriching the workflows teams already rely on with the data they need to triage alerts, investigate threats, hunt across the public Internet, and defend with greater confidence. Partnering with EVAD allows us to bring that capability to more organizations across the region through a trusted local partner with deep market knowledge.”

“The external data gap has become one of the most critical and underserved areas of cybersecurity for organizations across our region,” said Abdullah A. Qaisi, CEO at EVAD. “Enterprises, government entities, and critical infrastructure operators are expanding their digital footprint faster than many security teams can track. Censys gives them a continuously updated view of what is exposed on the Internet and the context needed to act before exposure becomes impact. We are proud to bring this capability to the MEA market and support customers in building more proactive, intelligence-led security programs.”

Censys integrates with widely adopted security tools and workflows, including Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, CrowdStrike, and ServiceNow, helping organizations operationalize Internet intelligence across existing SOC, vulnerability management, and incident response processes.

Together, Censys and EVAD will help accelerate adoption of intelligence-led security operations across a region with growing demand for stronger external visibility, faster investigation, and more effective exposure management.

More information about Censys is available at censys.com. More information about EVAD is available at www.evad-me.com.

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry-leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. Learn more at censys.com.

About EVAD

EVAD is a value-added distributor specializing in cybersecurity across more than 12 markets in the Middle East and Africa. With more than 200 channel partners, a 24/7 in-region services team, and a dedicated training facility, EVAD brings cybersecurity technologies to market through a consultative, partner-led model tailored for the region. Governments, enterprises, and security providers across MEA trust EVAD to deliver the expertise, regional coverage, and execution needed to drive real security outcomes. Learn more at www.evad-me.com.